Former US official refuses to testify on Trump’s election advice | Politics News





A former senior U.S. Justice Department official who aligned with Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election declined to testify before a House of Representatives panel investigating the deadly riot on Capitol Hill.

In a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives special committee investigating the January 6 insurgency, lawyer Jeffrey Clark said his clients’ conversations with Trump were confidential and privileged.

Clark has defended Trump’s attempts to overturn the Nov. 4 election results, won by President Joe Biden, and the committee seeks to question him about the allegations he tried to help in that effort.

Former Acting Deputy Attorney General of the United States, Clark has come under scrutiny after several people said he encouraged Trump to oust former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Rosen and others have said Clark wants to be installed himself, so he can launch investigations into Trump’s false allegations of electoral fraud.

Mr. Clark is subject to a sacred trust, Clarks attorney Harry MacDougald wrote in a letter to U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House committee on Friday.

MacDougald said Clark’s advice to Trump is protected by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that maintains the confidentiality of certain White House communications.

Any attempt by the House or the current Speaker to invade this sphere of confidentiality must be fought, he wrote, noting that Clark cannot answer questions for testimony at this time.

In response, Thompson called the claim of privilege and the refusal to answer Clark’s questions unacceptable.

He has very little time to reconsider and fully cooperate. We need the information he is withholding and we are ready to take strong action to hold him accountable for meeting his obligations, he said in a statement.

Thompson had written in Clarks’ subpoena that the committee’s investigation revealed credible evidence that you attempted to involve the Justice Department in efforts to halt the peaceful transfer of power and that its efforts risked implicate the Ministry of Justice in actions without convincing basis and threatening to overthrow the rule of law.

The committee sought to compel several former Trump allies to testify as part of its ongoing investigation, but some, including former adviser Steve Bannon, refused.

On January 6, Trump gave a fiery speech in Washington, DC, to thousands of his supporters and urged them to march on Capitol Hill, where U.S. lawmakers were meeting to certify Bidens’ election victory.

He was later removed from office for inciting insurgency after a mob stormed the building.

The panel has interviewed more than 150 witnesses so far, two people familiar with the interviews told the Associated Press news agency on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the process.

The talks included a wide range of former and current executive officials, Trump campaign aides, law enforcement officials and others. Several people who helped organize the rally on the morning of January 6 were also questioned.

Last month, Biden rejected an effort by Trump to prevent the delivery of White House files on the deadly insurgency. The former president had sought to invoke executive privilege, but White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said it was not justified.

The presidents are committed to ensuring that such a thing never happens again, which is why the administration is cooperating with ongoing investigations, including the January 6 select committee, to shed light on what happened, Psaki told reporters on October 8.

As part of this process, the President determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not warranted for the first set of Trump White House documents provided to us by the National Archives.

In sworn interviews before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rosen and his former deputy Richard Donoghue told lawmakers that Clark met Trump behind their backs and repeatedly urged them to send letters to Georgia and to other states swing, urging them to call legislative sessions to challenge the presidential election. Election results.

Rosen and Donoghue refused Clark’s requests. Trump then considered ousting Rosen and installing Clark, but was dissuaded after finding out that all remaining deputy attorneys general justice departments would resign en masse if Clark was appointed.

