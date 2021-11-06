Anti-government unrest in Pakistan rises as frustration with Imran Khan grows





As uncontrolled anti-inflation turmoil swept through the streets of Pakistan, National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif told the House on September 21 that people were forced to beg for alms just to feed their lives. family once a day.

The media report that parents are withdrawing their children from schools because they can no longer pay their school fees.

Shahbaz, who is president of the Muslim Nawaz League (PML-N), said working class members could no longer afford to run their kitchens for one meal a day.

Jamaat-i-Islami leader Sirajul Haq called Prime Minister Imran Khan’s team incapable leaders during whose reign the prices of basic foodstuffs rose 3-4 times.

The current upsurge in unrest has been triggered by the decision of the Imrans government to collect more than 50% levies on petroleum products and increase gas prices by 30-40%.

PMLK-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz says Imran is surrounded by the oil mafia.

She assumes that he may not survive as prime minister beyond 2021. On October 20, the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) staged a massive rally in Rawalpindi, home to the military headquarters (GHQ) , and shouted that the Imran government was a thief of electricity and gas.

In a country of 220 million souls, the unemployment rate is 16%. Ahead of the 2018 elections, Imran pledged to create 10 million jobs.

But since then, 5 million people have lost their jobs. The creation of jobs in a country where the industry is in the doldrums, is impossible.

For a long time, the industry was deprived of gas and electricity.

Therefore, the industry cannot create jobs or produce goods for export.

Pakistan is concerned that although it is a cotton producing country, it is Bangladesh which exports cotton clothing although it does not produce cotton.

The September 20 News editorial criticizes governments’ management of the economy.

He writes: Labor markets in Pakistan remain volatile in the absence of a strong and internationally competitive industrial base. The government must create new jobs by facilitating businesses and industries.

“Instead, it encouraged real estate business which is mainly based on speculation.

“The country’s business and industrial sectors have laid off their employees en masse.

This shows the government’s erroneous and rather stupid economic priorities.

Add to this the repeated claims of Imrans to make Pakistan a Medina in the time of Prophet Mohammad.

However, during the last three years of his reign, he made no step towards this goal.

Jamaat-i-Islami scoffs at this claim and reminds him that interest on loans in Medina was haram (prohibited), while the entire Pakistani economy is interest-based.

Today, the country’s external debt stands at over $ 122 billion. Can he refuse to pay interest on them? Can he refuse his all-time friend China, most of whose loans under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are at commercial rates.

Shahbaz Sharif told the National Assembly that Imran Khan’s government took out trillions in loans but failed to lay even a single brick of development projects and only buried the nation more and deeper into the debt gap.

It is true that in three years Imran has hardly done any visible constructive work. He spent most of the time accusing the Nawaz Sharif family of stealing the country’s wealth.

But people are tired of hearing Imran accuse Nawaz Sharif of the current economic mess when he himself does nothing to remedy it.

Over the past three years, Imran has changed many finance ministers, indicating the mess in the country’s economy.

Bearing in mind the history of Pakistanis dressed in khaki, one might be tempted to draw conclusions that some people may dismiss as far-fetched. One factor that united warring opposition parties within the Pakistani Democratic Movement in 2019 is their belief that the military rigged the 2018 elections to bring Imran to power.

They call him the selection (by the military) Prime Minister.

It should be noted that the PDM got off to a flying start, but shrunk within a year when the PML (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) started fighting PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rahman and became a non-entity.

But all the while, most people were crying because of the price hike. But the PDM seemed indifferent. Now there is a sudden change.

In the past month or so, three things have happened:

(i) army-Imran quarrel for the change of ISI leaders;

(ii) the agitations of the PDMs, and

(iii) Jamaat-i-Islami leads its own anti-government campaign.

The last one is significant. In the past, the anti-government opposition movement only succeeded when the Jamaat joined.

It is said to be close to the GHQ.

READ MORE: Afghanistan is in crisis thanks to the Taliban.

READ MORE: Afghanistan is in crisis thanks to the Taliban.

