As Turkey angered with Erdogan, he grew stronger abroad

ISTANBUL The world climate summit in Glasgow was supposed to be a big moment for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He was expected to take the opportunity to show a fresh take on climate issues, and there are few things he enjoys more than mingling on the international stage alongside other world leaders. .

But there is nothing he loves less than feeling belittled. Learning he couldn’t have his big security detail at Glasgow security has been an obsession since a failed coup against him in 2016, when the US President was allowed one, seems to have enraged Mr Erdogan enough so that he abruptly cancels his appearance.

Not making it to the climate talks, known as COP26, might have seemed doomed, given his recent green pivot, but Mr Erdogan tried to play with his home port and make his turnaround a matter of honor.

We never allow our country’s reputation or honor to be damaged anywhere, he said in remarks to reporters on the flight back from Europe. Once again, we have shown that we can only build a just world with a more equitable approach.