It’s ‘different in the second term’





A former White House official who served under former President Donald Trump said she worried about what Trump would do if he won a second term.

“There really is a scenario where Donald Trump could be president again and he’s a man who has challenged our institutions near the breaking point,” said Alyssa Farah, who was Trump’s director of communications in the White House. , in a CNN clip Trumping Democracy: An American Coup.

Trump has not announced whether he is running for re-election in 2024, but has strongly suggested it – a “nightmare scenario,” according to Farah. She noted that if Trump does show up, “he will likely be the Republican Party nominee, assuming no one is trying to credibly challenge him,” adding that President Joe Biden “will be 82 by 2024, many around. of him do not “. I don’t think he’s going to run again. “

During the interview, journalist Jake Tapper asked Farah, “Do you think he’s going to try to impose some form of autocracy? referring to Trump.

“I think he absolutely would,” Farah said.

“There were things he wanted to do when he was in power the first time that went well beyond what the US president should be able to do, but often it was just the motivation to hope for re-election that kept her from It’s very different in the second term and I think that’s what scares me the most, ”she said.

“Can you give me an example?” Tapper asked.

“Whether it was arming the justice department against political opponents, whether it was against the free press, it would certainly also be prepared to use the military for political reasons,” Farah replied.

Farah is not the only former Trump administration official to have recently criticized the former president. Fiona Hill, Trump’s former national security adviser, said in October that the former president was putting the United States on the path of “tyranny.”

Hill said in another interview in October that Trump wanted to “stay in power forever” like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He considered Putin the kind of [the] the epitome of the badass populist, frankly, you know, the kind of person he wanted to be: super rich, super powerful, with no checks and balances, and essentially able to stay in power forever, ”she told the Daily Beast.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s press office for comment.

