Not just a way UAE builds Joko Widodo mosque





Terkini.id, Jakarta – Not only registered as the name of a street in Abu Dhabi, but now President Joko Widodo will build a mosque. The Joko Widodo Mosque will cover an area of ​​approximately 3,766 square meters with a capacity of 2,500 to 3,000 people. Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Husin Bagis said the mosque was originally a small mosque which was later demolished and later erected as the building of President Joko Widodo’s mosque. To read also: Having had no luck as commander of the TNI, it turns out that Yudo Margono has advantages …

In the initial plan, the mosque would be built with a capacity of 1,000 to 1,200 worshipers. “But it was changed again by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed to around 2,500 to 3,000 people. The mosque is therefore bigger and more luxurious, “Husin said, quoted by detik.com, Saturday, November 6, 2021. To read also: Official, the PCR price is from Rp. 300 to Rp. 275 for the …

Construction of the mosque, which was built with funding from the United Arab Emirates, will begin in November 2021 and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Not far from the Joko Widodo Mosque, the new building of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) is also under construction. Husin said that currently, construction of the Indonesian Embassy has reached nearly 35 percent and is expected to be completed by the end of August 2022. To read also: Official, the PCR price is from Rp. 300 to Rp. 275 for the …

“After completing the project, having completed it, our goal will be in October to be able to settle there,” he said. The new embassy building will be divided into three squares, on the left for services (visa, passport, etc.), in the middle of the Indonesian embassy office and on the right the ambassador’s house. Husin hopes that the current friendly relationship between Indonesia and the UAE can be used and implemented properly by all business players in the country. He also hopes that cooperation between the two countries will not only take place in the economic field, but also in other fields such as education by granting scholarships, sending priests, etc. “For example, later we will send priests, we will send scholarships later, not only in the economic field. Well if you can do more that’s great, ”he concluded.

