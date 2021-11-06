center | How Narendra Modi Reverses ‘Break India’ Campaign With Her Kedarnath Push

By unveiling the statue of Adi Shankara, the Prime Minister not only combined vikas (development) and vishwas (faith), but also tried to restore and revive the shattered cultural continuity and greatness of India.

At one point during his speech in Kedarnath on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused with wet eyes. He remembered the ineffable and luminous experience of Adi Shankara’s grace flowing like the eyes of the newly installed statue of the great sage as he sat in meditation before her.

Invoking the ancient Upanishadic formula of realization through neti negation, he explained how Adi Shankara himself had commented on it. It is not that, it was not considered the most appropriate description of transcendental truth.

Now therefore the injunction: Not this, not this. There is no more appropriate description than Not this. Now his name: The Truth of the Truth. The life force is the truth; that’s the Truth of it.

It is to the dialogue of sage Yajnavalkya with his wife-disciple Maitreyi in the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad (2.3.6) that the Prime Minister referred to.

It is a truly extraordinary passage, one of the peaks of Indian philosophy and spirituality. The truth of the truth of ultimate reality, its life force and action, to be experienced only in the silence that transcends words. Modi also quoted Ramcharitmamas from Tulsidas: Abigatakath apar, neti-neti nit nigam kaha the experience of the Divine is so sublime, inexpressible and infinite that the scriptures do not call it this, not that.

Modi said: This is how I feel when I come to Baba Kedarnath’s refuge.

But, changing gears almost immediately, Modi recalled how, as chief minister of Gujarat, he rushed to Badrinath in 2013 after the flash floods. So many had perished, with almost the entire pilgrimage town swept away by the swirling currents. Only the temple was standing, almost unharmed, miraculously saved. Modi said his knowledge of how to restore Bhuj in Gujarat after the devastating Kutch earthquake in 2001 gave him confidence that Badrinath would recover too, stronger and bigger after this disaster.

After inaugurating projects worth hundreds of crores, not only to strengthen roads, infrastructure, but also facilities for pilgrims and the protection of Kedarpuri, Modi said he felt a sense of satisfaction at the privilege of power. offer his services to the Lord of the mountains. The largest of all was the Mandakini Bridge which would ensure that the shrine was never cut off from the rest of the state of Uttarakhand.

Kedarnath, one of the holiest in India, is one of Shiva’s twelve Jyotirlingas, and the tallest of them at over 3,500 meters (11,755 feet). In the heart of the Himalayas, its origins are shrouded in ancient and ancient legends still alive in the minds and hearts of millions of Indians.

Kedarnath’s source story links it to the Mahabharata, with the Pandavas wishing to absolve themselves of the sin of killing their blood relatives in the great war. Looking for Shiva in Varanasi, they were disappointed. Shiva did not want to be seen by the Pandavas because he was disgusted by the horribly fratricidal and unjust war.

He fled into the mountains like a bull. Bhima grabbed his bump. This is why the shape of the linga in Kedarnath is like a triangular stone. The other parts of the bull were discovered elsewhere in the region, hence the tradition of the panchakedar or five temples in the hills, the other four being Tungnath (3,680 m or 12,070 ft), Rudranath Temple (3,559 m or 11 677 ft), Madhyamaheshwaror Madmaheshwar (3,490 m or 11,450 ft) and, below, the Kalpeshwar Temple (2,200 m or 7,200 ft). The Pandavas were absolved of their sins and able to ascend to heaven eventually via the great path (mahapanth) or the heavenly way (swargarohini).

Modis’s love for the Himalayas is well known. Andy Marino in Narendra Modi: A Political Biography (2014) tells how Modi wanted to give up the world by leaving for the Himalayas shortly after graduating from BN High School in Vadnagar and dropping out of college. He found comfort and shelter in the famous Mayavati ashram founded by Swami Vivekananda himself near Champavat, Uttarakhand. After living the life of a wandering itinerant (parivrajaka) and failing to don the ocher robe three times, Swami Atmasthananda, who later became president of the Ramakrishna mission, persuaded Modi to abandon this aspiration and serve the world. in place.

We can also remember how Modi got to this famous and revered shrine, after the vote and before the results were announced, after months of fierce campaigning in the 2019 election. He admitted how much Kedarnath, his looks, his atmosphere and its sacred vibrations meant to him and contributed to his strength and peace of mind.

But by unveiling the statue of Adi Shankara, who is said to have dropped his physical body here in Kedarnath, Modi was doing much more than paying homage to a temple or to one of India’s greatest sage philosophers. Not only did he combine vikas (development) with vishwas (faith), but he also tried to restore and revive the broken cultural continuity and greatness of India.

As one sannyasi from Kerala said, it is so unfortunate that the statue of Shankaracharyas is not erected in his hometown, Kaladi, or in the university that bears his name in Kerala. We hope that political leaders will seize the opportunity to respond to this demand as well. By trying to reconnect the vital points of the sacred geography of India, Modi reverses the campaign to break India waged for hundreds of years by the invaders but also continued to this day by some political parties and forces.

If he succeeds, it will be a service rendered to this civilization and to this society beyond any consideration of politics or profit.

The author is professor of English at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Opinions are personal.