Shouldn’t Democrats be discussing Trump? Nice in theory, but fundamentally impossible





At the same time, however, Lamb rebuffed the idea that Trump’s presence in the Senate race would be a boon to Democrats. I wouldn’t describe it that way, Lamb said. I think Donald Trump’s political life is a tragedy, and he essentially leads the equivalent of an ongoing insurgency against our government and our way of life, so I’m never going to speak of him as being a good thing for our politics. , because [he] just isn’t. I think this gives us the opportunity to continue to refine and clarify the choice in people’s minds so that it is not just a referendum on the Democratic Party brand, but also a choice between two candidates, and that that they are actually able to support and believe. But then I’ll just add to that that anyone on our side who thinks all you have to do is insult Trump to win is really wrong. People want these campaigns to be about themselves and their issues as they see them.

Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who is now running for the Iowa Senate against Chuck Grassley, said the key was more for Democrats to start talking about what would actually happen here if Republicans regained control.

She said Democrats should say if Republicans are successful they will do whatever they can to help their friends in business. Sadly, we don’t see many Democrats talking about it. We see a lot of Democrats playing the defense instead of talking about what might happen if these people take back control. Because we already know. They showed us. When they had full control over those two years, they did nothing for working families. What they did was pass a tax cut that gave people at the top huge tax breaks.

Finkenuaer continued: Here you have Senator Grassley who is literally the embodiment of the elite Washington politician that Trump has told all of his supporters to hate and despise for the past six years. That’s who I’m running against.

