Boris Johnson warned bureaucracy threatens another pandemic outbreak: “It’s vital” | Sciences | New





Former Boris Johnson adviser has claimed Britain has seen impressive breakthroughs in part because it was able to avoid some bureaucratic bureaucracy related to research and development (R&D) funding after leaving the EU . In March of last year, an independent study looked at other ways to free up researchers to pursue world-class research. He was encouraged by Boris Johnson’s pledge to make Britain a science superpower.

This involved the plan to establish an ambitious R&D roadmap to minimize bureaucracy. But Mr Cummings believes there is still work to be done. He wrote on Twitter: “Part of the UK’s success with breakthrough drugs is that we partially dismantled the horrible bureaucracy surrounding regulations on R&D funding, but only partially. “ And Mr Cummings said that while the rollout of the vaccine was done quickly in Britain, it could have been done more quickly, just like the rollout of other drugs. He wrote: “Fast as the vaccines / drugs were relatively normal, they could also have happened faster. “

Mr Cummings warned that this bureaucracy could leave us unprepared for the next pandemic outbreak. He said: “It’s vital, it’s a worse future biological threat.” Mr Cummings’ comments also come after multi-billionaire Bill Gates warned the next pandemic could be a “bioterrorist smallpox pandemic.” The world’s fourth richest man has urged governments to start preparing now if they are to avoid “germ attacks” that could lead to a pandemic “much worse” than the one we are currently experiencing. Speaking in an interview with Health Select Committee Chairman Jeremy Hunt for the Policy Exchange think tank, Mr Gates said: “There are naturally occurring epidemics and epidemics caused by bioterrorism that could even be much worse than what we have known today and yet advancements in medical science should give us tools that, you know, we could do considerably better. ” READ MORE: Archaeologists stunned by ‘engineering marvel’ found in Petra

He added: “I hope in five years I can write a book called ‘We ARE Ready for the Next Pandemic’, but it will take tens of billions of dollars in R&D – US and UK will be part of it. “ And Mr Cummings also said the UK and US are not ready for the next pandemic. In a second follow-up article, he wrote: “In the United States, Congress is underfunded and does not take planning for the next one seriously enough. “In the UK, the Prime Minister’s lies and the rewriting of history about 2020 at the start of this year have made it difficult for us to learn lessons and seriously plan for the next one.” But the UK could be in better hands than Mr Cummings suspects. During the Fall Spending Review last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that spending on R&D will increase public investment in R&D to £ 22 billion by 2026/2027. DO NOT MISS

Although that target fell short of the initial 2024/25 pledge, industry experts were still happy with the Chancellor’s pledge. Talk to Express.co.uk, James Tooze, of the Campaign for Science and Engineering (CaSE) said: “This is one of the biggest and fastest increases in funding for research and engineering. innovation that we have seen for a very long time. “A radical change in the importance of the increase [in R&D] is a time to be positive about the future. “

