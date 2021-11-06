Chart: Central banks take different directions on interest rates





In many countries, consumer prices are rising dramatically. Central banks would have the ability to counteract this through monetary policy means – by raising interest rates, thereby restricting access to credit and slowing the creation of value. But as Bloomberg’s latest forecast for central bank rates shows, Not all central banks believe that timely countermeasures are necessary. The European Central Bank as well as the US Fed are expected to keep interest rates low until the end of next year. And this despite the objective of their monetary policy to keep the inflation rate constant and around the two per cent mark. The recent rise in consumer prices above the 2% target is not yet seen as a reason for central banks to intervene, as the inflation rate may be above this bar for a period of transition. ECB President Christine Lagarde believes that measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic have “led to supply shortages in certain sectors”. As soon as these effects subside, in the eyes of the banks, inflation should fall. According to a Bloomberg forecast, interest rates are also expected to remain stable in Australia, India, Japan and Switzerland. Yet other central banks could end the era of cheap credit more quickly. This includes, for example, Great Britain. Bloomberg analysts expect the country’s central bank rate to fall from 0.1% to 0.25% by the end of 2022. In Argentina, Turkey and China, forecasts call for lower interest rates. The Chinese economy is not grappling with high inflation, but it is expected to face a number of downside risks, including power cuts, virus outbreaks and low consumption. According to Bloomberg, the People’s Bank of China is therefore likely to ease monetary policy and support the economy by allowing more liquidity. The monetary policy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is criticized by Bloomberg experts and described as “unorthodox”. In Turkey, consumer prices increased by up to 19%. Turkey’s central bank, however, recently lowered its key interest rate and, according to Bloomberg forecasts, will do so again by the end of 2022. Erdogan is obviously of the view that high interest rates would fuel to the reverse is inflation, while low rates would stimulate lending and investment. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statista.com/chart/26131/central-bank-interest-rate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

