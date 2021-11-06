Blocked by Congress after 2013 floods, how PM Modi led Kedarnath’s transformation

On June 17, 2013, torrential rains of unprecedented magnitude hit Uttarakhand. Hours later, the shores of Lake Chorabari in Kedarnath collapsed due to the storm, causing major flash floods. Carrying huge amounts of debris and rocks, the Mandakini River overflowed into the city, taking with it everything in its path, from infrastructure to farmland. , to human and animal life. The temple of Kedarnath, however, withstood the fury of the floods. The ancient shrine and all of its idols survived the devastating floods although its complex and surroundings were completely destroyed.

Cut to November 5, 2021, when visuals of PM inaugurating Adi Shankaracharya statue and samadhi to Sri Kedarnath Ji appeared. Modi spoke about how so personal Kedarnath’s development was to him and how he kept the promise he made in his 2017 speech – a promise he made to himself as well.

2013: What happened?

Kedarnath’s journey from devastation to glory is to be recounted as early as 2013. In the aftermath of the floods, PM Modi, then CM of Gujarat, visited Uttarakhand on June 22-23, 2013. Here he met CM Vijay Bahuguna, then Head of Congress in Dehradun where he offered his help to help rebuild the temple of Kedarnath.

“We have to transform the Kedarnath complex in a technological way. Gujarat is ready to do it. With the advice of the archaeological department, we will offer its help to help rebuild Sri Kedarnath ji,” Prime Minister Modi told reporters. in 2013 during heartbreaking visuals. floods started to surge.

When he landed at Doon early in the morning he was not allowed to do an aerial survey of Kedarnath Ji, his helicopter was returned from Joshimath. Interestingly, hours after his offer, a political controversy erupted when Modi’s aid was completely rejected by the Congress leader and CM Bahuguna.

“He (Modi) made me two offers, he said he wanted to help build the temple. I told him it was a Char Dham, it is the pride of Uttarakhand. I will rebuild. the temple. Second, he said he would send helicopters, I told him, I have many helicopters on standby because they cannot fly due to the weather. We will ask for them if we need them, ” said the CM of Congress amid the political storm.

2017: The start of change

Coming May 3, 2017, Prime Minister’s first major visit to Kedarnath after the formation of a BJP government in the Himalayan state. Tackling previous regimes, Prime Minister Modian announced his intention to redevelop Kedarpuri in accordance with the new master plan.

He said: “I had expressed my wish to carry out reconstruction work in Kedarnath (in 2013). then the state government did not accept my request. I came home disappointed. “Interestingly, by then Vijay Bahuguna Joshi had left Congress and joined the BJP.

Restored facilities, increase in pilgrims

Over the following years, Prime Minister Modi worked to make this promise a reality. He reviewed the progress of the ambitious project every few months in hour-long meetings. According to Alok Bhatt, CA and former Uttarakhand Economic Advisor CM Trivendra Rawat, Prime Minister Modid discussed technical issues in the region. In a meeting, he discussed the likely obstacle of icing to AdiShankara Samadhi and possible solutions.

Alok Bhatt told Republic TV: “When the Prime Minister visited Kedarnath in 2017, he announced that he would be rebuilding it. The work was in progress, but during congressional regimes it was happening at a slow pace. They continued to delay matters. The real work did not begin until after The BJP came to power in the state. Following his master plan for redevelopment, the Prime Minister would personally monitor the progress of the project during his meetings in regular intervals. “

Today the corridor leading to the old shrine has been cleared, there is a rationalization of the facilities around Kedarnath Ji. According to devotees who visit the shrine, almost all the facilities have been restored. In fact, the numbers speak for themselves as well. According to the data, the pilgrims who visited Kedarnath saw a huge increase from 40,922 to 7.31 lakh. Just between 2017-18, the number of pilgrims increased from 4.71 lakh to 7.31 lakh.

Additionally, after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the shrine in May 2019 and his meditation in the cave, Kedarnath Temple recorded its highest attendance with 7.35 lakh people visiting the temple in the first 45 days. Those numbers suffered a setback between 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but attendance is expected to return to normal as the pandemic ends.

Uttarakhand | Worshipers visiting Kedarnath Shrine say major redevelopment work was undertaken in Kedarnath after the 2013 floods Almost all facilities are available for worshipers here. Accommodation facilities should be increased, says a devotee. pic.twitter.com/blqIeByfr2 ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021

During his speech at the inauguration on Friday, Prime Minister Modi shared how he felt when he saw the devastation in 2013 and what a voice within him said. “I couldn’t stop, I came running (in 2013). With my own eyes, I saw the destruction, the pain. People who would come here would think, this Kedar Dham could- Will he stand up again? A voice inside me told me that yes, it will stand up again, in all its splendor, beauty and grace, “Prime Minister Modi said.