Prime Minister orders Minister of Law to quash orders to suspend petitions from sugar factories to control commodity prices





ATTACK: To deal with the ongoing sugar crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday ordered the Minister of Justice to urgently overturn various suspension orders obtained by sugar factory owners from the courts against the government.

Addressing a public rally after the foundation of a 200-bed mother-child hospital was laid, the prime minister said the closure of the sugarcane crushing by three Sindh sugar factories and the hoarding that followed was the reason for the current surge in sugar prices.

The price of sugar has skyrocketed as the wholesale price hit Rs 150 per kilogram in most parts of the country and the retail rate as high as Rs 160. Imran Khan said the sugar factories got orders for suspension against fine imposed by Pakistan Competition Commission. In addition, the other stay order targeted the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in its action against tax evasion and non-accounting sugar factory activity.

He called on the justice minister to urgently pursue cases in the interest of the general public and to fight rising sugar prices. Regarding headline inflation, he said Pakistan was suffering the impact of rising global commodity prices, mainly due to the shortage of supplies following a pandemic. He said the sharp rise in global oil prices, from $ 45 to $ 85, has hit Pakistan hard as the country relies on imports of several commodities including gasoline, palm oil and pulses. .

Despite such a situation, he said, Pakistan had the lowest oil rate at Rs 146 per liter among importing countries compared to India at Rs 250 and Bangladesh at Rs 200 per liter. Imran Khan hoped that as global businesses opened up after the pandemic declined after the winters to come, things would improve. To reduce the financial impact on the poor, he said the government recently provided food subsidies to 130 million people across the country through the Ehsaas program.

He mentioned that other social protection initiatives such as Kamyab Pakistan would provide interest-free loans to two million households for house building, business creation and vocational training. In addition, Kamyab Jawan provides loans to young people across the country, he added. The prime minister said that the establishment of five mother and child hospitals in two years would ensure the provision of health facilities for women on health issues related to gynecology and obstetrics.

He said he was shameful that due to the apathy of previous governments, an increase in female deaths during pregnancy had been recorded as a result of the unavailability of medical facilities. He said that in March, all households in Punjab would have health insurance of Rs 0.7 million to Rs 1 million for their medical treatment. He called the health card an appropriate system where the private sector would also be encouraged to establish hospitals in rural areas to expand the network of health facilities.

Imran Khan said his government’s priority in his tenure was to uplift the lagging people and provinces. After five years, he said, his greatest achievement would be to make a positive change in the life of the common man. He regretted that Pakistan had in the past suffered the reign of two political families in 30 years, which resulted in a huge loss for the public treasury. The prime minister mentioned that under his government, the country was witnessing for the first time an era of long-term planning in addition to the boom in industrial growth, exports and historic foreign remittances.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Attock Mother and Child Hospital will provide quality health services to two million people, especially women, in Attock district and the suburbs. He said the government of Punjab would complete the 200-bed hospital with modern facilities in two years at a total cost of 5.3 billion rupees. The federal government has already released 2.66 billion rupees in the Punjab for the project. He said the establishment of 21 different universities in the province was also under consideration.

Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said mother and child hospitals will help women get timely medical advice and treatment. She said that after 50 years, the second phase of Nishtar Hospital will be built in Multan to meet the medical needs of the growing population.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI laid the foundation stone for a mother-child hospital in Attock Division. The 200-bed hospital is to be built in sha Allah in 2 years with the help of the federal government. # PunjabHealthReforms pic.twitter.com/4yH6wDMskU

– Dr Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) November 5, 2021

