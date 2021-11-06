Revealed, this is the real reason Xi Jinping tripped Jack Ma





Beijing – October 2020, Jack Ma criticized the Chinese government's financial system, which resulted in it being blocked by the government Xi Jinping. His companies Alibaba and Ant Group were pressured and fined, and Jack Ma no longer appeared in public. However, it was revealed that Xi Jinping had disliked Jack Ma for a long time. What is the reason? In 2017, Jack Ma traveled to the United States and met then President Donald Trump. They discuss intimately and Jack Ma promises to open a million jobs to Americans. Well, according to a Reuters source quoted detikINET, the meeting was not favored by the Chinese government. Chinese officials have told Alibaba that Beijing doesn't like Jack Ma meeting Trump without his permission. Especially around this time, Trump began to criticize China often for taking jobs in the United States. Four related sources believe this is the turning point at which the relationship Jack Ma with Beijing starting to collapse. However, at that time, no decisive action had been taken. Jack Ma always travels the world and meets important people. He also often receives VIP guests at Alibaba headquarters. Ma regards the series of meetings as unofficial diplomacy for China and he is happy to do so. Time passed, Jack Ma finally touched the rock after his speech. "Because Jack Ma is too provocative, not in line with the Xi Jinping administration's new approach, he is certainly a natural target for which major change has already started," said Duncan Clark, former advisor to Jack Ma. Previously, he would have liked to meet people close to Xi Jinping, but this was refused. Earlier this year, he reportedly sent a letter to Xi Jinping in which he wished to devote his life to improving the education of the villagers. Maybe that's why Jack Ma during his visits to Spain and the Netherlands visited several agricultural institutions. He may want to emulate the technology in Europe to apply it in his native country. Maybe Xi Jinping forgave him.

(fyk / afr)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inet.detik.com/cyberlife/d-5799494/terungkap-ini-alasan-sebenarnya-xi-jinping-jegal-jack-ma The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

