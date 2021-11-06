Trump official Jeffrey Clark refuses to answer January 6 questions





A former Trump-allied deputy attorney general, who allegedly helped the 45th president amplify false claims around the election, on Friday refused to answer questions in a deposition with the House special panel to examine the May 6 insurgency. January, reports AP.

Why it matters: This is the latest blow to the committee, which has struggled to secure cooperation from Trump associates. Some have outright defied lawmakers.

What happened: Jeffrey Clark said in a letter to the committee that he would not answer questions based on Trump’s claim of executive privilege, according to AP.

Clark was subpoenaed to appear before the selection panel, but cut the deposition short and left with his attorney after delivering the letter. “Mr. Clark had nothing to do with the January 6 protests or the incursion of some into the Capitol,” his lawyer Harry MacDougald wrote in the 12-page letter, of which Politico obtained a copy. Clark in a vice between this committee and its claimed enforcement powers on the one hand, and its constitutional and ethical obligations on the other, particularly as there is a pending trial to determine objections to the president’s privilege. Trump. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss), chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, told Hill that contempt charges are “under consideration.” A recent Senate report detailed Clark’s role in the Trump’s lobbying campaign, which included a proposed letter to state lawmakers urging them to delay certification of election results.

What He Says: “Mr. Clark’s utter failure to cooperate today is unacceptable,” Thompson said in a subsequent statement.

“It is astonishing that someone who so recently occupied a position of public trust to uphold the Constitution is now hiding behind vague claims of privilege by a former president, refuses to answer questions about an attack on our democracy and continues to ‘attack the rule of law. ” “As required by the rules of the House, I have considered Mr. Clarks’ claim of privilege and have rejected it,” added Thompson. “We need the information he is withholding and we are prepared to take strong action to hold him accountable for meeting his obligation.” Clark’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Big picture: Former President Trump sued the committee and the National Archives, citing executive privilege in an attempt to block publication of documents before and during the insurgency.

The committee voted to despise Steve Bannon last month for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena. More than 60 former lawmakers have signed a legal brief asking a federal judge to dismiss Trump’s attempts to shield Jan.6 investigators from his investigation. House registers.

