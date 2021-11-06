Trump denounces Biden spending bills as ‘Green New Deal’, warns Democrats to lose dozens of House seats in 2022





EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump called President Bidens’ spending program a “Green New Deal Bill,” warning that, if passed, the American people will face tax increases and the Party Democrat will lose dozens of seats in the House of Representatives in mid-term 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News on Friday, the former president discussed President Bidens’ “Build Better” program and bipartisan infrastructure package pending in Congress.

HOUSE DROPS PLANNED VOTE ON MASSIVE EXPENDITURE BILL FRIDAY AFTER MODERATE PELOSI STYMIA: LIVE UPDATES

Biden has struggled to come to a deal that satisfies both progressive and moderate Democrats on reconciliation and infrastructure bills in the House and Senate.

“It’s hard to believe they won’t, but I think if they do, it’s going to be expensive [Biden] a lot in elections, ”Trump told Fox News. “Because people don’t want it. It’s a scam for America. It’s a big tax increase. “

Trump criticized the infrastructure bill, saying it “is not an infrastructure bill,” echoing Republicans’ complaints that the majority of legislation does not focus on infrastructure, but rather on other expenditure items.

“This is a Green New Deal bill,” Trump said.

Trump compared Biden’s spending program to the Green New Deal, designed to tackle climate change and more, combining ideas embodied in the New Deal, signature of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and modern ideas like the renewable energy and resource efficiency. The bill was pushed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other liberal lawmakers in 2019.

Meanwhile, Trump has touted Republicans, saying “we have a lot of great people in the Republican Party.”

“We have bad ones, like everything else, but we have great people,” Trump said.

“The only thing I’ll say is Democrats, they’re vicious, they have horrible politics, but they stick together,” Trump said. “It’s the first time I’ve seen him in a long time.”

The former president was referring to infighting between the White House and Democrats and between House and Senate lawmakers over spending envelopes. Last month, the White House and Senate Democratic leaders struggled to reach an agreement to secure the support of moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

PELOSI PLANS HOME VOTE ON $ 1.2 TILLION INFRASTRUCTURE BILL ON FRIDAY DESPITE PROGRESSIVE OPPOSITION

And on Friday, Biden canceled a planned trip to Rehoboth, Del., To stay in Washington, as the White House and Democratic leaders tried to rally enough support among House progressives to pass the bipartisan bill on infrastructure by Friday evening.

Sources told Fox News that Biden is personally appealing to progressive holdouts who are considering voting against the bill.

But Trump told Fox News passing the bill would benefit Republicans in 2022.

“If they vote on this bill, I think they will win 30 more seats,” Trump said. “Because people don’t want a tax increase, and they don’t want a Green New Deal, and that is what it is.”

He added: “It’s a combination of those two things.”

GOP BUILDS CONFIDENCE THAT BIDEN INFRASTRUCTURE, SOCIAL EXPENDITURE PACKAGES WILL FAIL

Meanwhile, a White House official told Fox News that Biden was speaking with House leaders, progressives and moderates “in an effort to find a solution” on Friday night.

Democrats in the House expected the votes to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill and their massive reconciliation spending bill on Friday.

Biden’s social spending program, once valued at $ 3.5 trillion, is now slashed to $ 1.75 trillion after progressives and moderates agreed to cut programs, including the Universal Community College.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-slams-biden-spending-bills-as-green-new-deal-warns-democrats-will-lose-dozens-of-house-seats-in-2022

