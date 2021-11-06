Politics
Reaching Net Zero By 2070 Is Possible, But It’s What India Is Doing Right Now That Matters | Joydeep Gupta
Aamazement, elation, worry, disappointment, derision Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that the country would reach net zero carbon emissions by 2070 has sparked all kinds of backlash across the spectrum.
India is the world the fourth largest greenhouse gas polluter after China, the United States and the EU. It has much lower per capita emissions than the other three and already has a very ambitious solar program. At the same time, it depends on coal for two-thirds of its energy production and is expected to increase its emissions over the next two decades as millions of people rise out of poverty and increase their electricity consumption.
Contradictions make reporting on emissions complicated, but what is clear is that Indians are experiencing the climate crisis here and now, through more frequent and intense storms, floods and droughts; of a rising sea which is already decimating the farms along the coast and forcing the inhabitants of the region to drink salt water; monsoon anomalies that lead to downpours and therefore flash floods and landslides in the Himalayas and other mountains.
As scientists from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have repeatedly stressed, global emissions must reach net zero by 2050 to bring these crises under control. In this context, India must reduce its emissions for itself, while reminding rich countries of the importance of climate justice during the negotiations. The announcement of its own Net Zero Year relieved American, British and European diplomats of the climate that pushed India on this point; it delighted solar and electric vehicle entrepreneurs; and it drew criticism from those who misinterpreted the global target (2050) as the net zero year for each country, ignoring that the rich countries that put most of the extra carbon in the atmosphere must make it happen by first.
The net zero goal has serious criticism in India, which sees it as an attempt by rich countries to shift the goals into the future rather than act now. Sunita Narain of the Center for Science and the Environment reacted to Modis’ speech saying: OECD countries should get [to net zero] by 2030 and China by 2040. His argument is based on climate justice and the fundamental principle of common but differentiated responsibilities within the framework of the United Nations.
India has repeatedly called on developed countries to spell out their plans for this decade, and Modi outlined India’s short-term goals before reaching the net zero goal in his speech at the leaders’ summit. World Cup 26. The point is, India and all countries can show their seriousness by the way they are acting now.
Modis’ big commitment for this decade is to increase installed generation capacity using renewable energy to 500 gigawatts by 2030. If this is achieved, it will mean that renewables will account for 50% of installed capacity and emissions. of carbon will be reduced by one billion tonnes. The other Modis announcement was that India would reduce the carbon intensity of its emissions per unit of output by more than 45% by 2030, compared to 2005, something Indian industry is on track to achieve anyway as it increases efficiency.
The big question right now is where will these 500 GW of renewable energy come from? India’s installed renewable energy capacity, excluding large hydropower plants, broke the 100 GW mark in August, according to Energy Minister RK Singh.
India Central Electricity Authority previously predicted that the country’s installed generation capacity by the end of the decade would be 817 GW, of which 525 GW would come from non-fossil fuels. Most of this energy would come from solar (280 GW), followed by wind (140 GW) and hydropower (71 GW). Srinivas Krishnaswamy, of the New Delhi-based think tank Vasudha Foundation, said in a statement that this goal is more ambitious than what would be achieved solely through market factors and falling renewable energy prices. Massive support and [a policy push] is necessary for carbon-free electricity standards, investments in increasing storage capacity, improving the health of electricity distribution companies, grid stability, net metering, etc.
As usual, when it comes to the implementation, there will be a lot of devils in the details. There is support for renewables across India’s political spectrum, but solar installations cannot be scaled up to the required level without installing panels on thousands and thousands of rooftops. It is terribly behind schedule, on the one hand due to passive resistance from utility companies who fear their revenues will be affected, and on the other hand due to a plethora of archaic local rules on rooftop ownership. apartment buildings. Much will depend on the actions of state governments. The other big problem will be to take away the myriad of micro, small and medium factories which constitute more than 80% of the Indian industrial sector. They rarely have the money or the will to invest even in efficiency measures, even though they know full well that they will save money in the long run by doing so. This area will need a lot of carrots, and maybe a few sticks, before it grows.
Vaibhav Chaturvedi of the Council for Energy, Environment and Water, another New Delhi-based think tank, observed that India’s emissions will increase for at least the next two decades despite the target of 500 GW of renewable energy, but nevertheless think that it will be compatible with the net 2070. objective zero. India’s coal use will need to peak by 2040 to meet the target. However, whatever happens in India, the main focus will be on the EU and the US. As Chaturvedi said: The burden of action is now on the developed world to [advance] their net zero commitments to ensure a 1.5C compatible world.
In general, analysts’ conclusions are that it will be difficult but possible to do what India has promised, but the biggest polluters must do better. Modi also used his speech in Glasgow to reiterate that the rich world must keep its climate finance promises. He wanted not only a trillion dollars a year for poor nations, but also an international monitoring system to find out how these promises are being kept or how they are not.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/05/net-zero-2070-india-renewables-climate-finance
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]