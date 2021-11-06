China Holds Big Meeting, President Xi Jinping “For Life”?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia It is believed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will further strengthen his leadership in Bamboo Curtain Country. He is rumored to be chairing an important plenary session attended by leading figures of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) next week. Estimate AFP, the meeting will take place from Monday to Thursday. About 400 members of the Party’s Central Committee will meet in closed-door meetings. Analysts said the meeting would aim to preserve Xi’s long-term government. This meeting is a first path leading to the 20th Congress of the Communist Party, where Xi is expected to return as president for a third term. “This aims to show that Xi is the natural heir to a process since the founding of the party that qualifies him to lead in the ‘new era’,” said Anthony Saich, a political expert at Harvard University in China. “The goal is to consolidate Xi as a natural heir to the CCP’s ‘noble history’.” Carl Minzner, another China observer at the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations, said the same. Xi’s authority is unmistakable in China. “The main thing is to know how far can he go? he said. “The tone and content of the resolution (of the MEETING) will likely give some suggestions on how Xi wants to be presented in the future,” he said, referring to previous Chinese leaders such as Mau Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Previously, China limited the presidential term to just two terms. But in 2018, this rule was repealed at the meeting of the National People’s Congress at the time. With this decision, President Xi Jinping will remain in office after the end of his second term in 2023. This 10-year term limit was imposed by Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s to prevent a repeat of the famine under Mao, which has ruled for over 30 years. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



