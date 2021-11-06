Breaking news: Greta Thunberg calls UN climate talks a failure

The latest news on the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:

GLASGOW, Scotland Greta Thunberg has called the UN climate talks in Glasgow so far “a failure”, accusing leaders of actively creating loopholes in the rules and laundering their countries’ emissions.

Speaking at a rally outside the conference venue, Thunberg called for tougher rules to crack down on polluters instead of what she called “distant and soft commitments.”

“World leaders are obviously afraid of the truth, but no matter how hard they try, they cannot escape it,” she said. “They cannot ignore the scientific consensus, and most importantly they cannot ignore us – the people, including their own children.”

___

GLASGOW, Scotland Developed countries will begin to deliver on their joint pledge of $ 100 billion in annual climate assistance to developing countries next year, US climate envoy John Kerry said on Friday.

That’s at least a year earlier than some estimates. “So there is real progress,” Kerry told reporters at a press conference, listing the progress that has advanced climate efforts over the past year.

The United States and other developed countries have pledged to honor the funding commitment under the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Less wealthy countries say they cannot switch their economies to cleaner fuel and protect their populations from increasing natural disasters as the Earth heats up, without substantial foreign aid.

And they say established economies like the United States should pay, because they have historically been responsible for most of the climate damage caused by the burning of coal and oil.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland Former US Vice President Al Gore compared the world’s appeasement to climate change to how he failed to take the threat of fascism in the 1930s seriously.

Citing Winston Churchill’s famous warning that “the age of procrastination (…) is coming to an end,” Gore told the UN climate summit in Glasgow that the impacts of global warming would soon spur the ‘action.

“We are now suffering the consequences of the climate crisis in every part of our world,” he said on Friday, echoing Churchill. “Scientists have warned us that these consequences are coming.”

Gore starred in “An Inconvenient Truth,” a 2006 Oscar-winning documentary about the threat of climate change.

In Glasgow, he praised countries and companies that have recently made new commitments to cut emissions, but added that compliance with those commitments needs to be closely monitored.

Gore called for “radical transparency” that includes monitoring emissions from land, sea, air and satellite to identify those responsible for the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

He also warned that the growing numbers of climate refugees expected over the next decades risked triggering “xenophobia and anger” which could in turn fuel authoritarian populism around the world.

___

ANKARA, Turkey The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party calls on foreign investors to avoid President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s plan to build a sea canal bypassing Istanbul, saying it would worsen the climate change crisis.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on Twitter on Friday that he had sent letters to all foreign embassies in Turkey, urging them to tell investors in their countries that the “Istanbul Canal” project is “against the global climate”.

“The Istanbul Canal will wreak havoc in the ecological system and will harm not only Turkey but the whole world,” Kilicdaroglu wrote in the letter.

Erdogan first suggested in 2011 the idea of ​​building a canal connecting the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Black Sea, which he dubbed his “crazy project”. His government has taken steps for its construction this year.

The government says the 45-kilometer (28-mile) canal would relieve pressure on the Bosphorus Strait, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, and reduce the risk of accidents.

Opponents claim it will cause widespread ecological damage to the region, increase the dangers posed by earthquakes and burden Turkey with additional debt.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland US climate envoy John Kerry said US climate negotiators were having meaningful discussions with their Russian and Chinese counterparts at the UN summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

This is despite Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping ignoring world leaders’ rounds of climate talks, a move that drew complaints from US President Joe Biden when he attended. A few days.

Kerry told reporters he was late for a press conference on Friday because Americans spoke with Russian officials at the summit about efforts to reduce pollution from methane, a powerful gas harmful to the climate.

“We were talking about how we could deal with the methane, possibly work together,” Kerry said of the Russians.

“And we’re meeting with China here, and we’ve been talking for several days to try to determine if there is any common ground, as a way to try to move forward,” Kerry said. “There is a sense of urgency.”

Biden last weekend criticized Xi and Putin for not “showing up” for lack of further progress in the Group of 20 climate talks on the eve of the summit. China is currently the world’s largest emitter of climate-damaging fossil fuel emitters, the United States second, and Russia in the top five.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland Hundreds of environmental activists gathered in a Glasgow park to call on governments at UN climate talks to step up action on global warming.

Activists, mostly young, carried banners at Friday’s rally with slogans such as “I have to clean up my mess, why don’t you clean up yours?” and “Stop climate crimes”.

The protest was part of a series of protests organized around the world on Friday and Saturday to coincide with October 31-November. 12 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland.

Some at the Glasgow protest accused COP26 negotiators of failures of “green laundering” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote policies that will not do enough to prevent dangerous temperature rises in the country. decades to come.

“We are here as civil society to send them a message that ‘enough is enough’,” said Valentina Ruiz, an 18-year-old Brazilian student.

Brianna Fruean, a 23-year-old activist from Samoa, said: “My biggest fear is losing my country. Samao, a low-lying Pacific island nation, is particularly vulnerable to sea level rise and cyclones,

Fruean was given the stage at the start of the conference, known as COP26, where she spoke to leaders about the effects of climate change already being felt in her country.

“I will know if I have been heard by the end of the COP,” she said.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland Major shipping companies on Friday called on governments to invest more money in research and development of cleaner technologies to help the industry reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The International Chamber of Shipping said the industry is not on track to meet its goal of reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 with current policies.

The trade group represents shipping companies which include MSC and Hapag Lloyd. Industry representatives and government ministers meet at the UN climate summit in Glasgow.

The group said it was calling on governments to increase spending on R&D, including backing a proposal from the International Maritime Organization that would see shipowners create a $ 5 billion fund to boost clean shipping technologies.

Maritime transport currently accounts for around 3% of global emissions.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland Anti-poverty charity Oxfam says the world’s richest people continue to produce the lion’s share of greenhouse gas emissions.

A study published Friday on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Glasgow concluded that the richest 1% of the planet’s population is expected to account for 16% of total global emissions by 2030.

The study, commissioned by Oxfam, calculated that each member of the richest 1% will emit 30 times more than the 2.3 metric tons of carbon dioxide deemed compatible with the goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

The poorest 50% of the planet, meanwhile, will continue to emit less than this amount per person by 2030.

Oxfam said the study indicates that a small elite of ultra-rich people “appear to have a free pass to pollute.”

“The emissions from a single billionaire space flight would exceed the lifetime emissions of one of the one billion poorest people on Earth,” said Nafkote Dabi, climate policy officer at Oxfam.

Emissions caused by the richest 10% alone could put the 1.5C target out of reach by the end of the decade, Dabi added.

Tim Gore, from the nonprofit Institute for European Environmental Policy, wrote the study. He suggested that action is needed to limit carbon emissions from luxury consumption such as mega-yachts, private jets and space travel.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland Environmental activists have awarded the Polish government their ‘Fossil of the Day’ award for giving and then apparently backtracking on its pledge to accelerate its phase-out of coal-fired power.

Climate Action Network, an umbrella group representing hundreds of non-governmental organizations, blasted Poland on Thursday for pledging at the UN climate summit in Glasgow to end the use of coal, but s ‘is then declared a poor country and met its previous deadline of 2049.

The little coveted prize went to the United States on Wednesday, for what climate activists say is a new measure that primarily benefits industrial agricultural companies rather than ordinary farmers.

The United States shared the award with France for its efforts to have natural gas and nuclear power plants classified as sustainable forms of energy by the European Union, and with the International Emissions Trading Association for representing majors oil companies such as Chevron and Shell as of October 31. -Nov. 12 conferences.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate