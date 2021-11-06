bjp: the BJP looks at Bundelkhand; PM Modi will likely visit Jhansi to boost poll

The BJP at UP is preparing for a massive commemoration of the birth anniversary of Queen of Jhansi and 1857 warrior Laxmibai on November 19, and a likely visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jhansi in Bundelkhand is expected to bolster his campaign in this region that the party swept aside in Lok Sabha’s last two elections and also in the 2017 assembly polls.

In the last assembly ballots, the BJP had won 47 of the 52 assembly seats in the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region, and recently UP BJP official and trade union minister Dharmendra Pradhan held meetings in the region to work on the party’s strategy in this regard. Region. Considered a strong region for the BJP as the Muslim population here at around 7% is well below the state average of 19.5%, the Bundelkhand also has a significant number of non-Yadav OBC voting segments, no -Jatav Dalit and upper castes who are considered BJP voters. The Dalit population is said to be 27-32%, one of the highest in the state.

The Prime Minister, in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to launch a series of projects, focusing mainly on the supply of running water and jobs via a propulsion unit as part of an upcoming defense corridor. The lighting of Jhansi Fort and the renovation of Sainik schools in the area, as well as other infrastructure projects are also part of the plan. Known as the poorest part of the state, the region known to have voted for the BSP in the past also voted overwhelmingly for the Samajwadi party and the BJP. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav addressed his first Vikas Yatra in the Bundelkhand two weeks ago. If elected to power, the SP will set up a government sesame and mustard oil factory in Bundelkhand, he promised.



Starting with the upcoming Defense Corridor projects up to four Jalshakti projects, in addition to a tribute to the value of Rani Laxmibai, the Prime Minister’s visit is expected to be marked by a three-day extravaganza co-hosted by the Ministry of Defense, Indian Army and UP government. Centered on the 75 years of India’s independence, commemorated as Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the state government will also host events such as Rani Yatra, Run for Rani, kavi sammelan, tiranga yatra, Deepanjali and cultural programs from November 17 to 19. the interior and defense ministries are also expected to host an armed forces equipment exhibition, a swarm drone exhibition, an ultralight aircraft exhibition and other events.

As part of 21 projects with a financial expenditure of 2,317 crore, lined up either for the laying of the first stone or for the inauguration by the PM, are an integrated command and control center, the lighting of the facade of the fort de Jhansi, the embellishment and redevelopment of water bodies such as the Laxmi Talab, inauguration of a railway line between Mahoba and Udaypura, a wastewater treatment plant on the bypass of Shivpuri, modernization of the intercollegiate sports facilities and four projects under Jalshakti abhiyan to provide running water to households.

In recent years, voters in the Bundelkhand have voted for Congress, BSP, SP and also BJP. But the problems of drought, migration, hail, agricultural crisis, mining, unemployment and late fertilizer shortages in the region, considered among the most backward and poor in the country, continue to slow down the economy. region on the development index.

The BJP won all 20 Bundelkhand seats in 2017. In 2012, the BSP had seven seats, followed by the SP by six, Congress by four and the BJP by three. In 2019 and 2014, the BJP won all four parliamentary seats in the Bundelkhand. BSP won 14 seats in the region in 2007 while BJP was unable to open its account.

The SP criticized the BJP for not keeping its promises to create jobs and resolve the water crisis in the region and highlighted its work in creating local water bodies and organizing water campaigns. tree plantation. The BJP declared that it had been the first to give priority to the development of the regions, by constituting the Bundelkhand Vikas Parishad. BJP sources said that Yogi Adityanath’s government had accelerated the Bundelkhand Highway project to accelerate development in the region. The CM himself said his government was turning Bundelkhand into an earthly paradise through several development projects, including the next highway and a new airport in Lalitpur district.

