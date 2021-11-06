



https://sputniknews.com/20211105/opposition-demands-imran-khans-resignation-as-they-accuse-govt-of-bowing-to-imf-pressure-1090499377.html

Opposition demands resignation of Imran Khan as it accuses government of giving in to IMF pressure

Opposition demands resignation of Imran Khan as it accuses government of giving in to IMF pressure

On Wednesday, Imran Khan’s government announced a $ 705 million relief plan to ease rising food and fuel prices. The International Monetary Fund … 11.05.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T17: 25 + 0000

2021-11-05T17: 25 + 0000

2021-11-05T17: 25 + 0000

Pakistan

Saudi Arabia

fuel

inflation

Imran Khan

China

food

IMF loan

shahbaz sheriff

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799209_0:185:2983:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_b878aed175cbfa3666d3401946a71629.jpg

Pakistani opposition parties severely criticized Imran Khan’s government for raising fuel prices just two days after announcing “biggest welfare plan in Pakistan’s history”, demanding government resignation in place for giving in to pressure from the IMF. Shahbaz Sharif, leader of the country’s main opposition, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), said Imran Khan’s government has “exceeded all limits of incompetence, inefficiency and corruption”. governments of Sri Lanka, which have lowered fuel prices. [still] sitting in his seat after the greatest incompetence and corruption, ”Shahbaz said, highlighting the 130% rise in cooking oil prices since 2018. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman said stated that for the first all petroleum products are over 110 Pakistani rupees (PKR) per liter ($ 0.65 per liter). The PPP also highlighted the prices of sugar which have exceeded the price of one liter of gasoline recently. Imran Khan’s government has been in talks with the IMF to be granted $ 6 billion under a two-year Extended Funding Facility to provide much-needed support to the struggling economy. because it is presumed to be too influenced by politicians and bureaucrats. Imran Khan’s government has received financial support from China, UAE and Saudi Arabia amid growing debt to the nation every year. the country’s income. A World Bank report suggests the country’s debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio topped 80% in the first quarter of this year.

Pakistan

Saudi Arabia

China

Sputnik International

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA Rosiya Segodnya

2021

Rishikesh Kumar

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

New

fr_FR

Sputnik International

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA Rosiya Segodnya

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799209_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6492d5bc3b60667733ce391b922d626b.jpg

Sputnik International

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA Rosiya Segodnya

Rishikesh Kumar

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pakistan, saudi arabia, fuel, inflation, imran khan, china, food, imf loan, shahbaz sharif

Rishikesh Kumar

All materialsWrite to author

On Wednesday, Imran Khan’s government announced a $ 705 million relief plan to ease rising food and fuel prices. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose largest contributor is the United States, withheld $ 1 billion from debt-ridden Pakistan, demanding more autonomy for the country’s central bank.

Pakistani opposition parties have severely criticized Imran Khan’s government for raising fuel prices just two days after announcing “biggest welfare program in Pakistan’s history”, demanding government resignation in place for giving in to pressure from the IMF.

Shahbaz Sharif, leader of the country’s main opposition, the Muslim League of Pakistan (Nawaz), said Imran Khan’s government had “exceeded all limits of incompetence, inefficiency and corruption”.

“The government is about to increase inflation by raising the oil tax on the orders of the IMF, which is cruel. The government has also bowed to IMF terms to raise electricity tariffs. ask: these are the good days [the PTI government] brought? ”Sharif said on Friday, responding to the increase in gasoline and diesel prices of more than PKR 8 ($ 0.047) uuuuuuuuuuuuuu.

Challenging the logic behind the inflationary measures, the PML-N chairman cited recent decisions by the governments of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which lowered fuel prices.

“Government agents are changed because of incompetence, but Imran Khan is [still] sitting in his seat after the greatest incompetence and corruption, ”Shahbaz said, noting the 130% rise in cooking oil prices since 2018.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice Chairperson Sherry Rehman said that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the prices of all petroleum products exceeded 110 Pakistani rupees (PKR) per liter (0, $ 65 per liter).

The PPP also highlighted the prices of sugar which recently exceeded the price of a liter of gasoline.

Day after day, the Senate opposition protests against rising bomb prices. We cannot continue as usual in this tsunami of inflation. https://t.co/Sq4BTbdPyE

– Senator SherryRehman (@sherryrehman) November 5, 2021 The government of Imran Khan has discussed with the IMF to obtain $ 6 billion under an extended financing facility for two years to provide much needed support to the economy in difficulty.

The IMF withheld the release of a trillion dollar tranche, demanding that the State Bank of Pakistan – the central bank – be given full autonomy first, as it would be too influenced by politicians and bureaucrats.

Imran Khan’s government has received financial support from China, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia amid growing debt to the country’s annual national income.

A World Bank report suggests the country’s debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio topped 80% in the first quarter of this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sputniknews.com/20211105/opposition-demands-imran-khans-resignation-as-they-accuse-govt-of-bowing-to-imf-pressure-1090499377.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos