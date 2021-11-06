A few days after the COP26 agreement, Indonesian officials renounce their commitment against deforestationGlobal Voices

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the biggest climate conference of the year, drew politicians, environmentalists and activists from around the world, all eager to create concrete and impactful solutions to help tackle the climate crisis. One of these solutions was a commit to ending deforestation by 2030, which was announced on November 2 and signed by 131 nations. Among those nations was Indonesia, which is home to about a third of the world’s rainforests.

Less than two days after the deal was announced, Indonesian officials appeared ready to withdraw from the deal.

Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar dismissed the plan as “inappropriate and unfair”And took to Twitter to share her opinion.

Forcing Indonesia to zero deforestation by 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair. Because each country has its own key issues and is constitutionally covered to protect its people.

Bakar went on to note that in underdeveloped regions, a ban on deforestation could mean continued isolation, as no trees could be removed for roads or other infrastructure. She argued that the context of Indonesia is quite different from that of the UK, Europe or Africa, so it should not be subjected to the same standards.

She also praised the increase development projects during Pthe mandate of resident Joko Widodo, saying: “The massive development of [President Joko Widodo’s] the era should not end in the name of carbon emissions or in the name of deforestation.

All his comments are available in English on this Facebook post.

The country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar took a similar stance and appeared contestation that the agreement aimed to end deforestation, stating “there is absolutely no terminology” to end deforestation by 2030 “” in the pledge. He also has highlighted the importance of prioritizing the economy: “With the pace of globalization, we must ensure that our position in the global supply chain is appropriate to achieve economic benefits”, which implies that Indonesia focus more on “managing deforestation” than preventing it.

The multibillion-dollar deforestation plan will channel resources to end industrial deforestation. Indonesia will receive approximately US $ 405 million to help Support “New transformative action in the interconnected areas of sustainable production and consumption; infrastructure development; business investment; and support for smallholders, indigenous peoples and local communities, who depend on forests for their livelihoods and play a key role in their management.

Citizen reactions

Immediately after Siti’s tweets and the government’s apparent shift in stance, critics took to social media to deride the decision.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Jokowi administration. We will prioritize development over the prevention of deforestation, as the Minister of the Environment said. # COP26 #Indonesia https://t.co/MZl9UsISSV Febriana Firdaus (@febrofirdaus) November 4, 2021

If we are destroying the world, how can we complain about floods and other natural disasters? pic.twitter.com/8BXeWAQW37 a long time ago (@tempodulu) November 4, 2021

The hashtag #MosiTidakPercaya (movement of disbelief) was trending on Indonesian social media as many expressed shock at the government’s turnaround.

Kiki Taufik, head of the Indonesian Forests campaign of Greenpeace, noted, “The statement is deeply disappointing and totally at odds with the statement. “

On November 5, the city of Batu experienced deadly floods that left five people missing. Taufik took to Twitter to express disbelief at the growing number of climate disasters, with the government always ready to prioritize the economy over the environment.

I hope the flood victims are safe and found soon. Mrs @SitiNurbayaLHK, does the Minister of LHK still persist in authorizing deforestation in the name of massive development in the era of @jokowi? How many catastrophes still need to wake up to stop the destruction of forests? #MotionofDisbelief

Deforestation in Indonesia

Indonesia, Brazil and Congo account for 85 percent of global deforestation.

According to Hans Nicholas Jong of Mongabay News, “The country lost 115,459 hectares (285,300 acres) of forest cover in 2020, an area the size of Los Angeles.” This was its lowest deforestation rate since the 1990s and is largely due to increasingly stringent government deforestation rules and regulations. However, it should be noted that an estimate 73 percent of deforestation in Indonesia is done illegally, without government oversight.

In October 2020, protests erupted around the archipelago after authorities adopted the highly unpopular To any law, which many saw as an effort to revive the economy in the costs workers’ rights and the environment. The law removed many environmental protections and made it easier for foreign and domestic investors to develop forests and grasslands.

Despite these setbacks, the country has set many ambitious climate action goals, including turning its forests into a carbon sink by 2030, reducing deforestation and increasing reforestation, and becoming carbon neutral by 2070. experts say that it is currently unlikely to achieve any of these goals.

Most of Indonesia’s deforestation involves clearing land for oil palm plantations the country’s largest export. Oil palm plantations are popular to disrupt fragile ecosystems, displace local communities, pollute the environment and lead to uncontrollable forest fires as developers clear land through nicks and burns methods.

In a June 2021 report, Human Rights Watch published a report criticizing the Indonesian government for allowing palm oil companies to wreak havoc on the environment. It reads:

The Indonesian government does not protect the rights of communities living on or near peatlands converted to commercial agriculture. It also enables the large-scale destruction of one of the world’s most important carbon sinks.

The report went on to advise the nation to take tighter control over illegal palm oil developments.

The national land agency, together with the national presidential land reform team, should investigate and sanction any palm oil company that does not consult with and significantly compensate affected communities, Nnoko-Mewanu said. . Indonesia is violating the rights of people in these communities and worsening climate change. Everyone suffers when the government fails in its oversight.

As Indonesia struggles to balance development and environmental protection, many are waiting to see whether the UN plan to revive the world’s rainforests can be effective without the nation’s full cooperation.