Boris Johnson eclipsed by Nicola Sturgeon at COP26





The scale of the challenge has been laid bare and global climate change negotiators must now sit down to formulate the next steps we can take in business and government to help stem the global warming disaster.

How’s it going? Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly traveled to London for dinner with a climate change skeptic, ignoring accusations of ‘staggering hypocrisy’ to state: ‘What I’m asking, as you know, is action on coal , cars, money and trees, and after just a few days we can definitely start checking three of those boxes.

In fact, there is still a long way to go to keep alive the crucial prospect set out in the Paris Agreement of limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 ° C. British Secretary of State for Business Kwasi Kwarteng’s most memorable moment was eloquently defending Mr Johnson’s private jet ride to the party: “So he came back like many world leaders, they came here for World Day leaders, I think we had 120 heads of government on Monday, and a lot of them went back to their countries and left. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at COP26. By Jeff J Mitchell / PA Wire Financial institutions and listed companies will be required to publish their plans for how they will go net zero under proposed new rules designed to eliminate green-washing, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said, adding that COP26 is about ” reassure my children that I am doing what I can to save the tigers ”. As the The Prime Minister appreciated the Garrick, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited trade booths at COP26, including that of the Edinburgh agrotechnology company Intelligent Growth Solutions. It has just raised £ 42.2million to develop its vertical farming solutions and unveiled the news at the summit. “We have to step up and we have to deliver for you because not doing that, frankly, is not an option,” Ms. Sturgeon said at the Youth and Public Empowerment Day event at the event. from the summit on Friday. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon at COP26. By Ian Forsyth / Getty Images. “Scotland has already set objectives consistent with the Paris objectives [on net zero]. This is good, but it is not enough. “Goals that aren’t delivered don’t make sense. Our responsibility now is therefore to achieve these objectives. I therefore promise you that we will accelerate as far and as quickly as possible this transition away from fossil fuels. ” The role of commerce cannot be overstated. The head of one of the UK’s largest business groups, Tony Danker, Managing Director of the Confederation of British Industry, said “this is our job”. “Governments are making progress at COP26, but only serious trade action can keep 1.5C alive,” he said. Bernard Looney, CEO of BP this week hammered home his conviction that the oil and gas giant’s “cash machine” supports the energy transition by increasing the valuation of its North Sea portfolio. A leading supplier of parts to the renewable energy industry has entered into a 15-year agreement to significantly expand its presence at Renfrew. Renewable Parts’ new facility will be 20,000 square feet larger than its current 4,000 square foot facility. It supports turbine brands such as Vestas, Siemens-Gamesa, Senvion, Nordex and GE. More encouraging news from distiller Arbikie as he secured £ 2.6million in funding to build a new visitor center that will create up to 30 jobs. Owned by brothers John, Iain and David Stirling, Airbikie sits on the 400-year-old family farm and its Nadar brand claims to be the world’s first climate-positive gin.

