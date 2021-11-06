Three vicious circles | eKathimerini.com







People take photos of the Tungsten Explorer drilling vessel in the southern coastal town of Larnaca in Cyprus yesterday. Ships and planes from eight countries from Britain, Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy and the United States participate in multinational exercise Nemesis 2021 to strengthen procedures safety and security on ships and oil rigs off the southern coast of Cyprus amid ongoing tensions with neighboring Turkey. [Petros Karadjias/AP]

Over the past 200 years, a number of experts have criticized the system of the Protecting Powers of Britain, Russia and France, which, on the basis of the Treaty of London of 1827, decided to put end to hostilities in the region, asking Mahmud II, the Ottoman Sultan, to recognize the independence of Greece in 1830. Fast forward to the present: Greece’s decision to buy defense systems from France and the country’s new defense agreement with the United States (both absolutely necessary for national security, despite the country’s objections. left-wing opposition SYRIZA) have been widely interpreted as cementing Greek security vis-à-vis Turkey. This is a paradoxical reaction, given our allergy to protective powers, and, at the same time, a concession of weakness. It would be wise to keep in mind that in the event of war with Turkey, it is we, the Greeks, who will have to fight: The clauses of military assistance in the event of attack by third parties are largely symbolic. More precisely, a military conflict with Turkey would be an aeronautical conflict and not a trench warfare with excessive use of fire and of short duration. In addition, the creation of American military bases in Greece serves to contain a Russian military advance towards the south. The Greek government’s proposal to the Americans to use the central Aegean island of Skyros as an air base would make Washington a mediator in the Greek-Turkish dispute over control of airspace in the wider Aegean area. This explains why the proposal was rejected by the Americans. In other words, the United States and France are valuable allies but they are not the protective powers of Greece as some politicians and analysts would have us believe. They each have their own strategic goals and some of those goals coincide with Greece’s own concerns or that’s what we like to assume. As far as Turkey is concerned, and whatever neo-Ottoman aspirations attributed to it, the country clearly suffers from an encirclement syndrome (whether the syndrome is justified or not, it does not matter) . To paraphrase former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s assessment of the Soviet Union, Ankara’s search for absolute security creates absolute insecurity for its neighbors. All of this leads to a vicious cycle. What is really at stake here, and which also directly affects wider Greek interests, is Cyprus. And it would be wrong to attribute the crisis to the authoritarian tendency or the nationalist ideas of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In his 2001 book, Strategic Depth, former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, once a close ally of Erdogans, said that a country that ignores Cyprus cannot be active in the world and peripheral politics. Turkey’s approach is therefore geostrategic, while Greece’s is legalistic. This leads to a second vicious circle. About 200 years ago, the three great powers of the time, known as the Protecting Powers, demanded that the Sultan recognize the independence of Greece. Today’s great powers, which are not protectors but allies, have yet to pronounce on Turkey’s status in the new world order. Which leads to the third and final vicious circle.

