Pakistani opposition criticizes Imran Khan’s government for rising oil prices





Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif blasted the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the rise in oil prices and said people were crushed because of the inflation, local media reported. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party has warned against protests if the prices of petroleum products are not reduced.

On Friday, the PTI government announced a hike in the price of gasoline of 8.03 Pakistani rupees per liter, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the nation that fuel prices are set to rise. Reacting to the price hike, Sharif said that since the current government came to power, he has brought the whole nation to “the ration card,” Geo News reported.

“Imran Khan drops the ax of inflation on the public and then wonders why inflation is increasing in the country,” Sharif tweeted. “In the past three years, the price of edible oil has increased by more than 130%,” he added. The PML-N chairman said the price of edible oil rising from Rs160 to Rs 369 is unwarranted, he said, adding that an “inflation storm” followed the announcement by the Premier of a relief plan for the masses, Geo News reported. .

“The rise in the prices of petroleum products is proof that the government does not care about the poor,” he said. He further said that if the price of gasoline had not exceeded the 145 rupees per liter mark, the government had exceeded the limits of incompetence, corruption and incompetence.

“The increase in the price of gasoline and diesel by Rs 8 per liter will also have a direct effect on the prices of other items. It has become difficult for the common man to live,” he said. . He added that it was in the interest of the whole nation and the masses that the prime minister “go home instead of wreaking more havoc”, adding that inflation, unemployment and “economic destruction” do not not just go away with corruption allegations.

The opposition PPP party has also reacted to the rise in oil prices, asking the government to cut prices immediately or to prepare for “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”. “The masses should be ready. The PPP will soon announce its anti-government protest program,” Shazia Marri said.

She said the prime minister harmed the public instead of giving them relief. Imran Khan has taken anti-public measures The Rabta committee of the MQM also condemned the rise in the prices of petroleum products, stressing that it will have a direct effect on the prices of basic necessities.

“The public has already been crushed by the weight of inflation,” the party’s Rabta committee said. “Shifting the entire burden of global food price increases onto the public is not a wise decision. “(ANI)

