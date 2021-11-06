G20 and COP26 saw special protocol for Indian Prime Minister Modi, India News





Mega-summits are always a logistical nightmare, and when heads of state from more than a dozen countries arrive, it’s a challenge in every way. Even in the midst of the challenge, Italy and the United Kingdom, host countries of the G20 and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, granted “a special protocol” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian delegation, we learn. . This meant that the movement of MPs between the hotel and the venue was coordinated according to the leaders’ other commitments. Read also: Palestinian Prime Minister seeks India’s support in international forums The Indian delegation was also at the hotel of the Indian Prime Minister. It might sound easy, but when a country hosts mega-peaks, it’s impossible to get hotel rooms and reservations. Especially with thousands of journalists, delegations, activists who also descend in the city in question. This is particularly heavy in a post-Covid crisis world where protocols must be followed. Keep in mind that many countries saw their delegation split into multiple hotels in Rome and Glasgow during major summits last week. Interestingly, the hosts had also shown flexibility in order to accommodate India’s other bilateral commitments. The Indian Prime Minister has had more than 15 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit and the COP26. Read also | PM in Kedarnath: Modi offers prayers and unveils statue of Adi Shankaracharya This included meetings with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rome and new Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Glasgow. He also met with members of the Indian community as part of a Covid complaint protocol in Italy and Glasgow. This year’s G20 summit has been held in person since 2019. Last year’s summit was virtual for the first time due to the Covid crisis since the group’s inception since 2008. India will host the summit in 2023 , which will be the first time the country hosts the summit.

