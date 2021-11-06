Chinese President XI Jinping’s Written Address to the World Leaders Summit at COP26





UNITE IN ACTION TO PROTECT THE PLANTE, COMMON FOCUS OF LHUMANIT Critical speech by HE Xi Jinping President of the People’s Republic of China at the World Leaders Summit at the 26e session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change 1is November 2021 Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dear Colleagues, It is a great pleasure for me to participate in the World Leaders’ Summit to discuss with you the responses to climate change. Today, the negative impacts of climate change are being felt more and more every day, with the growing urgency of global action. How to meet this challenge and revive the world economy? This is the question of our time which we must answer. First, we must preserve the multilateral consensus. To respond to climate change and other plantar challenges, multilateralism is a good remedy. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and his Paris Agreement serve as the fundamental legal basis for international cooperation against climate change. All parties must, on the basis of the existing consensus, strengthen their mutual trust and intensify their cooperation to ensure the success of COP26 Glasgow. Second, we need to focus on concrete actions. It is only through actions that visions become reality. All parties must honor their commitments, set realistic goals and visions and do their best according to their national conditions to implement the measures adopted against climate change. Developed countries must not only do more themselves, but also support developing countries in their efforts to do better. Third, we must accelerate the green transition. We must rely on scientific and technological innovation to promote the transformation and upscaling of the energy mix, natural resource sectors and industrial and consumption structures, foster a greener economy and society, and explore new possibilities. new avenues for reconciling development and protection. Dear Colleagues, Carrying the vision of a shared future for man and nature, China continues to give priority to ecology and pursues a path of green and low carbon development. It is working to accelerate the construction of a green, low-carbon and circular economic system, to advance industrial restructuring and to firmly curb the irrational development of highly energy-intensive and high-energy projects. It works to accelerate the green and low-carbon energy transition, vigorously develop renewable energies, and design and build large wind and photovoltaic projects. China recently released the Recommendation for reaching the peak of carbon dioxide emissions and achieving carbon neutrality with a view to full and exact application of the new development vision and the Action plan for reaching the peak of carbon dioxide emissions before 2030. Implementation plans will be published in priority areas such as energy, industry, construction and transport, and in priority sectors such as coal, electricity, steel and cement, supplemented by accompanying measures in science and technology, carbon sinks, taxation and finance. Here is a set of 1 + N policies to achieve peak missions and carbon neutrality, with a clearly defined timetable, roadmap and execution plans. As an old Chinese saying goes: Effective governance is based on concrete action. I hope that the different parties will step up their actions and join their efforts to meet the challenge of climate change and protect the planet Earth, our common home. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://corbeaunews-centrafrique.com/allocution-ecrite-du-president-chinois-xi-jinping-au-sommet-des-dirigeants-mondiaux-lors-de-la-cop26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos