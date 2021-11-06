After gasoline and sugar, electricity tariffs increased in Pakistan hit by inflation | World news





Pakistan, currently facing a surge in inflation and the ensuing financial crisis, is now on the way to further economic crisis as the country’s National Electricity Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has increased the price of electricity by Pakistani rupee 1.68 per unit. Notably, the development comes even as other products like gasoline, diesel and sugar in Pakistan have continued to become more expensive for citizens. He on Wednesday forced the government led by Imran Khan to announce the country’s largest subsidy program, worth $ 120 billion, a move deemed hopeless by opposition leaders.

How much does electricity cost in Pakistan?

According to Geo News, Nepra has increased the price per unit of electricity by 1.68 for domestic consumers below the base rate, while for commercial and other categories, the price per unit of electricity will be 1.39.

The new rates came into effect on November 1. However, some relief can be found in the fact that consumers who only use up to 200 units of electricity per month will not be affected by the new tariffs. According to the report, the government expects a profit of 135 billion dollars a year after the recent rise in electricity prices.

This comes after the last surge in oil prices. According to a notification from the Ministry of Finance, with the increase of 8.03, the new gasoline price was set at 145.82 per liter, which came into effect on November 5.

Imran Khan slammed for announcement of grant

On Wednesday, Imran Khan announced the “country’s largest” subsidy program worth $ 120 billion, offering a 30% discount on ghee, flour and pulses to support 130 million people in s away from the impact of inflation. Shortly after Khan’s announcement, opposition leaders criticized the move and called it an acceptance of government failure and nothing more than a joke, the Pakistani publication said.

Speaking to Twitter, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the prime minister’s package was too small for 200 million people. In the process, the former senator and leader of the PPP, Sherry Rehman, called Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the nation a bizarre speech and called the prime minister to blame the Pakistani minister.

