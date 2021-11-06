Prosecutors form second grand jury in case against Trump Organization





Donald Trump was already facing a criminal investigation, multiple civil suits and criminal charges against his private company when the former president faced another intrusive headline yesterday about the Trump Organization investigation. NBC News reported:

A second grand jury has been formed in New York City as part of an investigation into former President Donald Trump and his company, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News … Trump has not been charged with any crime.

To contextualize this a bit, when Manhattan prosecutors made up their first grand jury, it was about five weeks later that the investigation led to tax evasion charges against the former president’s company and its director. financial.

Members of that grand jury have served their six-month terms and, as the NBC News report added, a new group of grand jurors will sit and hear testimony. In fact, everyone agrees that their service is already underway.

But what makes this development notable isn’t just the existence of a new grand jury, it’s also the area of ​​scrutiny that the grand jury seems to be looking at. The Washington Post reported yesterday that a source familiar with the matter “said the second grand jury is to examine how former President Donald Trump’s business is valuing its assets.”

In other words, as Manhattan’s first grand jury heard evidence relating to taxes and schemes to evade IRS scrutiny, this new grand jury, if the Post’s reports are correct, is examining a separate area of ​​inquiry.

The questions about how the Trump operation valued his assets seem to be getting stronger and stronger, but they’re not entirely new. The New York Times reported a few weeks ago that the suburban attorney’s office in Westchester County, New York, recently subpoenaed the former president’s local golf course files, the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, on suspicion that the Trump Organization “misled the locals.” officials on the value of the property to reduce taxes.

Additionally, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen raised related allegations in 2019 regarding Trump’s operation to manipulate asset values ​​to deceive financial institutions. (The story of the Seven Springs Estate produced one of my favorite paintings in recent memory.)

In case that wasn’t enough, the Post updated its report hours after it was first posted online, noting that prosecutors have also “recently inquired about the initiation fees that Trump’s golf courses have charged to new members, the person said, and Trump’s role in setting these fees for individual clients. Trump has often cited the initiation fees of his clubs in statements he sent to potential lenders, as a sign of the financial health of the courses. “

All of this suggests that the former president’s legal headaches are unlikely to go away anytime soon.

