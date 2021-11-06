Politics
PM Modi visits Kedarnath, says decade belongs to Uttarakhand | Latest India News
More pilgrims will visit Uttarakhand over the next decade than in the last century and the rapid development of the Hill State will reverse out-migration of young people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during ‘a visit to the Kedarnath shrine.
Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for worthy projects 409 Kedarnath croreat, months before Uttarakhand went to the polls. It was his fifth visit to Kedarnath after becoming Prime Minister and the first in his second term.
The third decade of the century belongs to Uttarakhand. Take it from me. I say this from holy land, Modi said at a meeting at the temple, where he performed Rudrabhishek puja before unveiling a 12-foot, 35-ton statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, an eighth-century spiritual leader and philosopher. . A live television broadcast was made from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple where he performed the puja.
He cited the Char Dham all-season road under construction and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link projects and praised the development agenda of the state government, which is led by its Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party,
He said new facilities in Kedarnath will make Char Dham Yatra, a pilgrimage to the four Hindu shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, easier for pilgrims. The protective wall built near the Mandakini River will prevent a 2013-type tragedy (flooding) and secure the yatra. In addition, the accommodation facilities developed for the pilgrims will also provide more comfort to the pilgrims. Not only that, the permanent housing built for the temple priests will solve their problems in the freezing cold.
Modi on the damage to the temple caused by the 2013 floods, which killed more than 4,000 people, and added that he always believed Kedarnath would rise again. The floods were triggered by a downpour a few kilometers above the temple.
The damage caused during the tragedy was unimaginable. I was then the chief minister of Gujarat … I came here after the tragedy and I witnessed the pain of the people. Modi said people then asked if Kedarnath would be able to get up. He added that he firmly believed in Lord Shiva that his temple would rise again. I am fortunate that the land which uplifted me when I was nothing has now given me the opportunity to serve it with the rebuilding works which are being done with the blessings of Lord Kedarnath.
Modi asked people to visit sacred places and those related to the struggle for freedom. We celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (marking 75 years of independence) in which people are encouraged to visit historical places linked to the country’s independence. But I want to urge them to visit sacred places like Kedarnath to educate the new generation about India’s secular and glorious spiritual and cultural heritage, he said.
Modi spoke about Shankaracharya’s contribution to spiritual enlightenment. As the country lost its unity, Adi Guru Shankracharya, at a young age, visited various parts of the country with his students to spread spiritual enlightenment and religiously unify the country. Its principles are relevant in today’s age.
The prime minister said India is regaining its lost spiritual glory with the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and development works in Varanasi, including the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.
Not only that, significant work is being done in Kushinagar, Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and other sacred Buddhist places to create a Buddhist pilgrimage circuit. When completed, it will help attract thousands of Buddhist pilgrims and spiritual leaders.
Modi praised the government of Uttarakhand for completing the 100% first-dose vaccination against Covid-19.
Dhami thanked Modi for the reconstruction and development work. Under his leadership, reconstruction and development work is worth 225 crore were completed as part of the first phase at Kedarnath while those worth 185 crore would soon be completed as part of the second phase. He added 245 crores were approved for development work in Badrinath Temple and hundreds more for Gangotri and Yamunotri shards. Dhami thanked Modi for his special love for Uttarakhand.
The opposition Congress, meanwhile, launched a scathing attack on the prime minister for crossing borders by allowing live streaming from the Kedarnath temple sanctum sanctorum.
We invite PM Modi to visit the highly sacred and revered Kedarnath Temple. But the way he violated his sanctity with a live TV broadcast of him performing a puja in his sanctum sanctorum is highly reprehensible. He broke age-old temple customs and crossed the boundaries of our faith with his act, said Congress leader Harish Rawat.
We expected him to announce a relief plan for the Kumaon region which was hit by the recent October floods in which at least 77 people were killed. But we were totally disappointed when he didn’t make such an announcement, he added.
