Did Boris Johnson really damage his party with the # 10 delivery of the Paterson saga?

4 minutes to read

When Boris Johnson traveled to Glasgow on Sunday to host the COP26 climate change summit, he probably didn’t expect the No 10 on Friday to be reeling from one of his biggest crises in this day.

Yet this is where he finds himself, with the resignation of disgraced Tory MP Owen Paterson, the front pages awash with sleazy allegations and Tory MPs seething with rage over a spectacularly botched attempt to rewrite the rules of the parliamentary standards.

“Yeah, let’s take all the shit, then turn around,” complained a particularly angry young conservative to PoliticsHome. “This is fucking ridiculous. Not at all angry. “

But as the investigation begins into how Downing Street ended up in such a mess – with most of the criticism leveled at Prime Minister, Chief Whip Mark Spencer and House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees – Mogg – Johnson faces serious questions about how much damage has been done to the public’s perception of government.

YouGov poll for the Times, conducted as the Paterson saga unfolded, revealed that the Conservatives’ lead over Labor fell from 5% to 1%.

A former senior Downing Street official, baffled by No.10’s approach in the Paterson affair, noted to PoliticsHome that this saga is the latest in a long string of recent cases where Tories have been asked to publicly defend toxic decisions, only for the government to turn around later.

But another high-ranking government source argued that while the U-turn was very embarrassing, it was “the right thing to do” and that the speed at which they backed off would prevent the saga from becoming a major story for the public.

“It doubled over on Barnard’s Castle, which meant the story lasted a lot longer,” they said, suggesting that the Paterson affair would not be on par with Dominic Cummings’ infamous trip to Durham in stronger of the coronavirus shutdown in terms of public awareness and fury.

The feuds with England footballer Marcus Rashford over free school meals, which the government has repeatedly dragged its feet on and repeatedly bowed to, also put the No 10 on the wrong side of public opinion at several times in the past year. Snap YouGov survey of 3,565 people Thursday revealed that 28% were unaware of Paterson’s story – the biggest lack of awareness recorded by YouGov for any stories he polled in the past three years. Another 28% said they had followed the story quite closely or very closely.

Opinium pollster Chris Curtis said he was skeptical of the lasting impact of the Paterson affair on the branding of the Conservative Party.

“Part of the reason I’m not convinced that corruption stories will have an impact is because people aren’t convinced Labor would be much better,” he told PoliticsHome. “In the age of spending, the biggest answer you get from voters is that they’re all equally bad.”

Curtis said there was always a possible risk for Johnson that a “consistent drop” of corruption stories could slowly erode his reputation, as was the case with Tories under John Major in the 1990s.

Labor nevertheless plan to capitalize on the scandal, using attack ads on social media, targeting constituencies represented by Tory MPs who voted for the Paterson Amendment.

A senior Labor official felt it looked like “a moment” that could cause major damage to the Prime Minister, who so far has generally been successful in weathering the storm of several previous controversies.

But while Johnson may have once again gotten away with his public image intact for now, the senior government official predicted that the damage to Downing Street’s relationship with Tory MPs as a result of the saga Paterson would be durable.

With several possible storms on the horizon next year, including a cost of living crisis that will hit households across the country, the Prime Minister is under pressure to regain control of his operation.

“Some of our MPs won’t very easily forgive number 10 for this,” the high-level government source told PoliticsHome.

“It was a dangerous – and unnecessary – abuse of personal and party loyalty.”

Home Newsletters

PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reports and analysis: