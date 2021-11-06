A crowded blue zone, big no-shows and no more net-zero promises





Image of the week: Bluish planet Just in case anyone has forgotten which planet they were trying to save from disaster, the Cop26 Blue Zone at the Glasgow Scottish Event Campus has an Illuminated Earth hanging over the proceedings for the duration. The UN-managed Blue Zone, separate from the UK-managed Green Zone at the Glasgow Science Center, is where delegates from 197 parties to the negotiations meet alongside a dizzying array of spokespersons , panelists and accredited organizations. Alas, just like the planet itself, the joint has been a bit overcrowded for the convenience of the pandemic era. The organizers have more than once this week issued warnings about a high attendance rate and asked the equipped lanyard to visit the blue zone only for the time necessary in compliance with Covid-19 security measures. Meanwhile, climate activists outside have urged those inside to end the climate betrayal as soon as possible, ideally. By the numbers: Just cop 414 The concentration of carbon in our atmosphere in parts per million before the Industrial Revolution was around 288. This increase is the clearest way to map the climate emergency, broadcaster David Attenborough said at the summit. 130 trillion dollars The financial firepower behind the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, a coalition of climate-conscious private interests. Perhaps it can overcome what UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has called a credibility deficit on net zero corporate liabilities. 3.9 kg The carbon dioxide equivalent number for the Scottish beef burger offered at Cop26, where menu items have carbon footprints specified like the number of calories, lest anyone dare order anything other than organic kale pasta . Getting to know: Mia Mottley Mia Mottley made such an impression at the Cop26 opening ceremony that Boris Johnson could still remember her name 24 hours later. The Prime Minister of Barbados and leader of the Barbados Labor Party knows a lot about climate change and powerful rhetoric. Having recently given a seemingly improvised speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in which she quoted Bob Marley asking who will rise and rise Mottley’s speech at the Glasgow summit spelled out the injustice of the existential crisis posed to islands and coasts. communities through climate change. Can there be peace and prosperity if one-third of the world lives in prosperity and two-thirds live under the sea and face catastrophic threats to our well-being? she asked. Mottley and Prince Charles were also pictured bursting into laughter, their bonhomie not being tarnished by his Republican campaign stance and the subsequent decision to impeach Charless’s mother as head of state for the Barbados. The list: send their regrets The world’s elite seemed to be having a good old time in the early days of Glasgows Cop26, with Bill Gates, Justin Trudeau, Leonardo DiCaprio and everyone’s favorite near-man Al Gore among those exchanging nudges. But who wasn’t there? 1. Xi Jinping. The president of China, the world’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, sent a written statement, but the no-show was a big mistake, according to US President Joe Biden. 2. Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president was at the G20 summit in Rome last weekend but canceled the Scottish leg of his trip at the last minute. 3. Queen Elizabeth. The British monarch stepped down because she is 95 and doctors told her to rest. However, several family members who are under 95 were there. 4. Vladimir Putin. The Russian president declined his invitation and instead sent a pre-recorded message about the importance of protecting the world’s forests, a sort of memo to himself, given that 20% of them are in Russia. 5. Jair Bolsonaro. The Brazilian president also didn’t like Glasgow at this time of year. Well, this Amazon rainforest will not get deforested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/business/economy/cop26-a-crowded-blue-zone-big-mistake-no-shows-and-more-net-zero-pledges-1.4719240 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos