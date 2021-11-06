Chinese Communist Party seeks to further strengthen Xi Jinping



Chinese President Xi Jinping, the undisputed leader of the world’s most populous country, faces a key meeting next week of the Communist Party leadership to strengthen its power and pave the way for a new term.

From Tuesday to Thursday, some 400 members of the all-powerful Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will meet in Beijing behind closed doors.

The meeting is expected to prepare for the 20th party convention next fall, when Xi is expected to win a third term, solidifying his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

In next week’s plenary session, Communist leaders will debate a resolution to celebrate the main achievements of the party during its 100 years of existence, according to state agency Xinhua.

Analysts say the resolution, only the third of its kind in the party’s history, will help Xi to further strengthen his power, putting his vision for China in black and white ahead of the 2022 congress.

Like all opaque Chinese leadership meetings, in which open dissent is extremely rare, the event will be held behind closed doors and most key issues will be decided in advance.

– ‘Natural heir’ –

The content of the resolution has not yet been published in full, but the timing of publication is critical, as happened with the two previous texts.

The first, approved with Mao in 1945, consolidated his authority within the Communist Party four years before coming to power after a bloody civil war.

The second, adopted with Deng Xiaoping in 1981, channels the regime’s economic reform and recognizes the “mistakes” of the Mao era.

But unlike the previous two, Xi’s resolution will not be a break with the past, Anthony Saich of Harvard University told AFP.

“Rather, he wants to show that Xi is the natural heir to a process since the founding of the party that allows him to lead in the ‘new era’,” said Saich, an expert on Chinese politics.

“The goal is to consolidate Xi as the natural heir to the CCP’s glorious history,” he adds.

According to him, the resolution may take a step back from Deng’s text and be less critical of Mao’s period (1949-1976).

Under the party’s historic founder, tens of millions of people starved to death with the Great Leap Forward economic program aimed at restructuring the country into municipalities.

In the decade before his death, he promoted the Cultural Revolution, a period of violence to re-impose Mao’s thought that tore the country apart.

With Deng, the party wanted to avoid relapsing into the cult of personality exercised during the Maosmo, if only to ensure its sustainability in power.

– “Undisputed” –

For academic and dissident Wu Qiang, who lost his job at Tsinghua University in Beijing, the resolution will mean that “Xi Jinping’s authority is undeniable.”

Wu believes the plenary will reaffirm China’s path to a “more controlled and planned” economy, as demonstrated by Xi’s strategy of regulating giant companies in the tech and real estate industries.

The question of Taiwan, the island with its own democratic government that Beijing considers its province, could also be on the agenda.

In either case, Xi’s authority is not in question, explains Carl Minzner, a Chinese studies researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

“The main question is: how far to go?”, He told AFP.

“The tone and content of the resolution probably gives an idea of ​​how Xi wants to be portrayed. Like Mao and Deng? Or just Mao?”