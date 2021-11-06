Politics
Chinese Communist Party seeks to further strengthen Xi Jinping
This content was published on November 06, 2021 – 08:13
(AFP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, the undisputed leader of the world’s most populous country, faces a key meeting next week of the Communist Party leadership to strengthen its power and pave the way for a new term.
From Tuesday to Thursday, some 400 members of the all-powerful Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will meet in Beijing behind closed doors.
The meeting is expected to prepare for the 20th party convention next fall, when Xi is expected to win a third term, solidifying his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
In next week’s plenary session, Communist leaders will debate a resolution to celebrate the main achievements of the party during its 100 years of existence, according to state agency Xinhua.
Analysts say the resolution, only the third of its kind in the party’s history, will help Xi to further strengthen his power, putting his vision for China in black and white ahead of the 2022 congress.
Like all opaque Chinese leadership meetings, in which open dissent is extremely rare, the event will be held behind closed doors and most key issues will be decided in advance.
– ‘Natural heir’ –
The content of the resolution has not yet been published in full, but the timing of publication is critical, as happened with the two previous texts.
The first, approved with Mao in 1945, consolidated his authority within the Communist Party four years before coming to power after a bloody civil war.
The second, adopted with Deng Xiaoping in 1981, channels the regime’s economic reform and recognizes the “mistakes” of the Mao era.
But unlike the previous two, Xi’s resolution will not be a break with the past, Anthony Saich of Harvard University told AFP.
“Rather, he wants to show that Xi is the natural heir to a process since the founding of the party that allows him to lead in the ‘new era’,” said Saich, an expert on Chinese politics.
“The goal is to consolidate Xi as the natural heir to the CCP’s glorious history,” he adds.
According to him, the resolution may take a step back from Deng’s text and be less critical of Mao’s period (1949-1976).
Under the party’s historic founder, tens of millions of people starved to death with the Great Leap Forward economic program aimed at restructuring the country into municipalities.
In the decade before his death, he promoted the Cultural Revolution, a period of violence to re-impose Mao’s thought that tore the country apart.
With Deng, the party wanted to avoid relapsing into the cult of personality exercised during the Maosmo, if only to ensure its sustainability in power.
– “Undisputed” –
For academic and dissident Wu Qiang, who lost his job at Tsinghua University in Beijing, the resolution will mean that “Xi Jinping’s authority is undeniable.”
Wu believes the plenary will reaffirm China’s path to a “more controlled and planned” economy, as demonstrated by Xi’s strategy of regulating giant companies in the tech and real estate industries.
The question of Taiwan, the island with its own democratic government that Beijing considers its province, could also be on the agenda.
In either case, Xi’s authority is not in question, explains Carl Minzner, a Chinese studies researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.
“The main question is: how far to go?”, He told AFP.
“The tone and content of the resolution probably gives an idea of how Xi wants to be portrayed. Like Mao and Deng? Or just Mao?”
Sources
2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/spa/el-partido-comunista-chino-busca-fortalecer-todav%25C3%25ADa-m%25C3%25A1s-a-xi-jinping/47089114
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]