Uproar in India also over oil prices, Pakistan remains the cheapest in the region (PM Imran)





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that there was also an outcry in India over high gasoline prices and Pakistan still had the cheapest gasoline prices in the region.

“In India today there is also an outcry [over petrol prices] and the price of gasoline per liter is Rs150 while it is Rs200 in Bangladesh. [On the other hand] it is the lowest in Pakistan at Rs146, “the prime minister said during a public speech in Attock after laying the foundation stone for a maternal and child hospital.

He said that among the oil importing countries, Pakistan had the lowest prices for gasoline and diesel. The Prime Minister explained that this was possible because the government had reduced its taxes and duties.

The Prime Minister said that inflation had occurred around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, causing various problems such as supply shortages, trade closures, lockdowns, reduced purchases and Sales.

“The biggest [impact] of what happened is that the price of oil first went down and now, in the last three months, it has doubled […] when oil gets expensive then everything gets expensive. ”

Subsequently, the transportation costs also increased, leading to higher prices for Pakistani imports, such as oil, pulses, ghee (cooking oil) and palm oil, the said. Prime Minister.

“When there was inflation all over the world, Pakistan is obviously in this same world and not in the heavens, so we must also have been affected. As a result, we have tried fully and are still trying to protect our people. of this inflation. ”

The Prime Minister’s comments come on the same day the government raised oil prices to Rs 8.14 per liter with immediate effect to ensure the relaunch of the International Monetary Fund program.

The increase followed despite the Prime Minister’s rejection on Saturday of a proposal from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to raise oil prices and a decision to keep them unchanged for the next fortnight.

Last month, the government won the ire of political rivals after raising the price of gasoline by 10.49 rupees per liter on October 16.

In his speech today, the Prime Minister also commented on the rise in the price of sugar, saying that it had “suddenly” reached 140 rupees per kilogram because three sugar factories in Sindh had been closed.

“When these three mills closed in Sindh, the sugar [price] rose to Rs140. I had the reason investigated and it was discovered that the sugar mills here began to hoard.

“It was discovered that since July, the sugar factories had taken a suspension order against [the relevant] law, which is why our government could not do anything. Then it was discovered that the Competition Commission fined Rs 40 billion because they (factories) colluded to raise prices, but there was also a stay order on this. “, did he declare.

Noting that the factories had also issued a stay order against the Federal Board of Revenue levy, the Prime Minister ordered officials “to immediately reverse this stay order,” saying it was an injustice to population.

“Ask them today to take action on this; it’s very easy for sweets to stop supplying together and then the prices go up and they make billions.

“When someone takes action against them, they take stay orders. So I will ask for full proceedings against them,” he added.

Hospital projects

At the outset, Prime Minister Imran congratulated the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, and Minister of Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid, for the Mother and Child Hospital project.

He said remote areas of the country are in particular need of such facilities, regretting that Pakistan is among the countries where large numbers of women have died during pregnancy.

“A country that cannot treat women during pregnancy is shameful for us,” he said, adding that the government was setting up five hospitals for mothers and children which would be completed in one to two years. .

