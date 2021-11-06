Senny Marbun congratulates President Jokowi and Menpora Amali on equality for athletes with disabilities





Abdul Majid / Tribunnews.com TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAYAPURA – Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (CNP) President Senny Marbun congratulated President Joko Widodo and Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali for government support for disabled athletes and the implementation of Peparnas XVI Papua 2021. With the support of the government, it is optimistic that Peparnas will succeed in its implementation as the XX Papua PON some time ago. “Yes, we think the current government support is extraordinary, we can see all the ministers by my side, come to this place (place) to correct and others. Therefore, we are sure that we can succeed in Peparnas later, ”said Senny Marbun after reviewing the aquatic site, at Kampung Harapan, Sentani, Jayapura, Thursday (4/11/2021). In addition, according to Senny Marbun, government support is evidenced by the construction of the Peparnas XVI venues, even at the level of the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games. President Jokowi and Menpora Amali really equate normal athletes with disabled athletes. “It’s an amazing tie. We both know that yesterday Mr. Jokowi, the president we love, gives a bonus that disabled athletes are the same as non-disabled athletes. It was amazing. ‘There is at that time that there is a Minister of Youth and Sports like that, there is a president like that. Wow, what are we looking for, not playing now, “he explained. . In addition, Senny also appreciated the attention of the Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe to the construction of sports facilities in Papua. “We are proud of the Governor of Papua because the Governor had to make an extraordinary contribution. Hopefully after PON and Peparnas the sites will be maintained. It is an extraordinary good of the State “, he hoped. The XVI Papua National Paralympic Week 2021 (Peparnas) will be held from November 2 to 15, 2021. The main national sporting event for people with disabilities will take place in the city and district of Jayapura. Peparnas XVI Papua will compete in 12 sports. About 1,985 athletes from 33 provinces across Indonesia will compete to compete for the achievements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/sport/2021/11/06/senny-marbun-puji-presiden-jokowi-dan-menpora-amali-terkait-kesetaraan-atlet-disabilitas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos