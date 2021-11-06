Permanent turkey crisis – mit Cizre





In the second in a series of four articles on the nature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s regime, Mit Cizre examines Turkey’s state of permanent crisis. Read Part One, The Unparalleled Scale of Erdoan’s Repression, here. A compelling feature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s regime is its strategy of permanent crisis. More than five years after the July 2016 coup attempt, the country still wakes up every morning to a new wave of dawn raids to detain and charge an ever-growing number of people accused of crimes against the state , a process reminiscent of the Great Purge of Joseph Stalin. of any opposition in Soviet Russia between 1936 and 1938. Erdoan’s own description of the coup attempt as a god-given opportunity supports the view that the president and his security bureaucrats were in fact engaged in a perhaps premeditated strategy to consolidate a reign. of one man. Institutionalizing injustice, compromising the courts, turning indictments and trial verdicts into cut-and-paste texts may have just been part of the real plan. This relentless campaign also reveals the true nature of a strategy to create and sustain a permanent crisis, without a public commitment to restore normalcy as the former civilian and military leaders were careful to promise after previous military interventions. The continuation of a permanent crisis explains why Erdoan continues to reject any restitution of the rule of law and due process, even after the Glenist movement, the religious organization that the government accuses of being the instigator of the coup attempt, was broken. Indeed, thanks to a skilful calculation of power, Erdoan managed to conceal the motivations and identity of those involved on the night of July 15, 2016, thanks to an impartial judicial procedure. In the absence of a clear exposition of the role and responsibility of Erdoan’s security agencies, the failed coup can be manipulated by those who continue to use it as a pretext to undermine the rule of law. Above all, it must be recognized that this is the first failed coup in Turkish history and therefore has profoundly different implications. As an Oxford scholar and democracy theorist, David Runciman argues: A failed military takeover does not mean the threat of a coup is real. This could mean that democracy does not face such a threat, in which case the real risk for democracy is to be subverted from within. When Erdoan took office in 2003, he did not immediately set an authoritarian tone, nor did he appear to be a leader with personal pride and aspirations to achieve unparalleled personal power. Erdoan’s early days in power were busy wooing the European Union through liberal reforms, while removing Islamic symbols from his party and establishing his credentials as a conservative-democratic movement in the European mold. Among his good deeds were restoring religious freedom by ending the headscarf ban in the public sector, economic growth, raising the status of his conservative-religious voters, launching a housing plan. ambitious reform of public services and make Turkey a major player in the region. Thanks to these reforms, the ruling party and its leader have forged an affinity with the large Turkish population of liberals and social democrats. Yet Erdoan now rejects the pioneering democratic reforms of his early years to assert a dark and confrontational view that criminalizes any opposition, criticism or dissent. It turned an EU candidate country that was once a regional model, friendly with Islam but distant from jihadist militancy, into a synonym of autocracy. He has installed a permanent crisis, just as a means of securing his own power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ahvalnews.com/recep-tayyip-erdogan/turkeys-permanent-crisis-umit-cizre The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos