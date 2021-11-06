Boris Johnson could lose his grip on government

This was to be the week Boris Johnson put global Britain on the map at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

But instead of showing the UK can be a green power on the world stage, Johnson has faced some of the worst front pages since becoming Prime Minister as a sordid Tory dispute erupted in Westminster.

To say that No 10’s decision to back Owen Paterson for a lobbying rule violation backfired would be an understatement.

After ordering MPs to block his suspension and vote for a new system of standards, Downing Street had to do an about-face before lunch the next day.

Paterson has now resigned as an MP, but the problem is far from over. The Tory polls have taken a beating, MPs are going wild and the CCHQ must prepare for a by-election in the Patersons Shropshire seat.

It is a total and utter disaster, says a member of Parliament. Downing Street has managed to upset absolutely everyone, adds a member of the government.

Paterson supporters are angry that the No.10 has turned around as critics are upset that they were never asked to support him in the first place.

A sign of dissatisfaction can be found in the blame game currently being played across Westminster. Tory MPs are fed up with Paterson’s friends, many of whom are part of the party’s defending party Brexiteer European research group.

Bernard Jenkin, a friend of the MP who stepped down from the committee, spent much of Wednesday morning posting his article defending the proposed changes to several WhatsApp groups.

As for the Cabinet, the two most criticized ministers are Chief Whip Mark Spencer and House Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Rees-Mogg used a podcast to raise questions about his treatment and helped push through the plan with respect to the motion and parliamentary strategy.

The numbers in No 10 call into question Spencer’s ability to do his job as chief whip. They say the Prime Minister was surprised not to know how badly the plan would land with his party due to bad intelligence.

But Spencer’s allies complain about being turned into a convenient scapegoat. Many MPs did not respond when government whips tried to get a feel for the mood ahead of the vote as Johnson was busy with COP26, when he could have been on the phone to help appease the concerns of the Conservatives.

The criticism extends to Johnson’s own team in No.10. Why did no building aide tell the PM it was a mistake? While Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield and members of the press office have reportedly cautioned against the idea, they have clearly had little impact.

There has been so much churn at 10 Downing Street that there aren’t many people left for the Prime Minister to listen to, a Westminster insider says. That’s a lot of men, yes.

Plus, Johnson can’t escape the fact that it was ultimately he who made the decision to go ahead. This has led to questions among MPs about its hold on government and its ability to make the big calls.

While Johnson tends to dismiss stories he doesn’t like as Westminster bubble issues, it’s difficult.

MPs are complaining that it is not on the same level as Dominic Cummings Barnard Castle row, but they have received a large number of letters and messages on the matter.

Concern among senior conservatives is that the implications will last longer in two ways. The first is Tory’s sleaze. For some time now, Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have been trying to unleash such attacks, but to the relief of many members of No.10, their attempt to arm the lavish renovation of the Downing Street apartment ahead of the local election. had little success.

Now the Conservatives have brought the problem back to the forefront. Johnson already has a checkered history with the Standards Commissioner when it comes to how long it took to declare who paid his vacation to Mustique in 2019.

The commissioner could still look into the renovation of the apartment. If Johnson obscures or refuses to cooperate, that could play more into this narrative.

The problem is, it’s entirely plausible that No.10 wanted to introduce a new system of standards to help the prime minister, a government insider has said.

Even though future sleaze rows of conservatives can be avoided, running the party has become more difficult. One of the only people in the Conservative Party to come out of this episode with any credit to her name is Conservative MP Angela Richardson.

She refused to vote with the government despite the establishment of a three-line whip and lost her job as Private Parliamentary Secretary (PPS) to Michael Gove, only to be reinstated.

Good luck getting MPs to vote for the next unpopular post. Many people have gone against their best judgment to be humiliated, complains a senior Tory official.

Former whips warn that MPs will be much more weary of three-line whip warnings in the future.

Given that the Tories have been leading the polls for so long, there has been a growing air of confidence in Downing Street in making bold decisions. This week is a reminder that things can change quickly and that Johnson can no longer afford more unforced errors.

