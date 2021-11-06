Steps taken to protect the poor, says Prime Minister Imran – Pakistan





Petroleum products in Pakistan remain cheapest among oil-importing countries in region Launch of Rs 5.3 billion hospital project in Attock

ATTACK: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is fully aware of the impact of inflation on the poor as commodity prices rise around the world due to the pandemic and is taking measures such as recently announced Rs120 billion package to bring some relief to the masses.

As he addressed a ceremony on Friday after inaugurating a 200-bed mother and child hospital in Attock, the PM said his government’s priority was to uplift the lagging population and provinces .

Referring to the escalating prices of petroleum products, the prime minister said the products were still not as expensive in Pakistan as they were in other oil importing countries in the region. In the aftermath of the lockdowns, there were oil supply shortages, he said, adding that commodity prices were low at first when economies started to gradually restart, but prices doubled. afterwards.

He said a sharp rise in global oil prices from $ 45 to $ 85 had hit countries like Pakistan heavily dependent on imported oil. He explained that gasoline costs Rs 250 per liter in India, while it is Rs 200 per liter in Bangladesh. In Pakistan, it now costs 146 rupees, still the lowest in the region, he said. Oil is still cheaper in Pakistan than in other oil importing countries in the region, he reiterated.

While talking about the surge in sugar prices, Mr. Khan explained the closure of the sugarcane crushing by three sugar mills in Sindh and the subsequent hoarding was the reason for the current surge in sugar prices. He said the sugar factories had obtained stay orders against the fine imposed by the Pakistan Competition Commission, while another stay order was against the Federal Board of Revenue in accordance with its action against tax evasion. and the non-accounting activities of sugar factories.

He called on the Minister of Justice to proceed with the cases as a matter of urgency in order to relieve the public.

The prime minister said that all households in Punjab will get 700,000 to 1 million rupees health insurance for their medical treatment by March 2022. He called the health card an appropriate system where the private sector would also be encouraged. to expand the network of health establishments. by establishing hospitals in rural areas.

The Prime Minister mentioned that for the first time the country is witnessing an era of long-term planning with the boom in the industrial sector, exports and foreign remittances. However, he believed that his government’s greatest achievement at the end of his five-year term would be to bring about a positive change in the life of the common man.

He regretted that over the past 30 years Pakistan had suffered a huge national loss when the country was ruled by two political families.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, said that Attock Hospital would provide quality health services to two million people, especially women, in the district and its suburbs. He said the provincial government would complete the 200-bed hospital, equipped with modern facilities, within two years at a total cost of 5.3 billion rupees.

The federal government had already released 2.66 billion rupees in the Punjab for the project.

He said the establishment of 21 universities in the province was also under consideration.

Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said mother and child hospitals will help women get timely medical advice and treatment.

Later, the Attock district leadership of Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-i-Insaf called on the prime minister. CM Buzdar, Minister Dr Rashid, National Assembly Member Tahir Sadiq, Provincial Ministers Syed Yawar Bukhari and Malik Mohammad Anwar, Punjab Assembly Member Malik Jamshed Altaf and PTI Section President Attock Qazi Ahmed Akbar and other party leaders were also present.

Posted in Dawn, le 6 November 2021

