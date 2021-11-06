kedarnath: PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth Rs 130 cr in Kedarnath; says places of faith are now viewed with pride | India News





DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated key infrastructure projects, worth Rs 130 crore, and laid the foundation stone for development work in Kedarnath on Friday. He also unveiled a 12-foot-tall statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, who initiated the Akhara system in the 8th century AD, in his samadhi sthal which was rebuilt after its destruction during the Kedarnath flash floods in 2013.

In his address to the Sanctuary City, the Prime Minister made a strong speech in favor of Hindutva, saying that religious cultural heritage centers are today regarded with deserved and valid pride, as they should be regarded. Ayodhya regains its glory after centuries. A large temple of Lord Ram stands there. Two days ago the whole world witnessed great Deepotsav celebrations and we can imagine how great our culture and ancient traditions must have been. He urged people to visit the places related to our glorious struggle for freedom and the places of pious pilgrimage and to familiarize themselves with the spirit of India.

Modi added that places associated with Lord Ram would be developed as part of a tour for worshipers. He also highlighted the ongoing projects in Kashi (Varanasi). Work on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project in Varanasi is also progressing rapidly, the prime minister said, adding that efforts are underway to develop a Buddha Circuit as well.

Now the country is aiming high and also setting a deadline to achieve these goals. I hear the voices of 130 million Indians and an inner voice within me says that bonding under time constraints is no longer acceptable to the country. Today India does not accept to be timid about deadlines and targets, the prime minister said.

Earlier, after reaching Kedarnath in the morning, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the shrine. During the visit, prayers were offered in 12 Jyotirlingas and in the country’s four dhams and Shiva temples in an event coordinated by the BJP.

Later, the Prime Minister inaugurated several projects, including the retaining wall and ghats of Saraswati, the retaining wall of Mandakini, the houses of Teerth Purohit and the Garud Chatti bridge over the Mandakini river. He also laid the foundation stone for several projects, estimated to be worth over Rs 180 crore. These include the redevelopment of Sangam Ghat and a first aid and tourist animation center. The PM also saw a short documentary on the work done at Kedarnath in recent years.

The Prime Minister in his speech spoke fondly of his connection with Kedarnath. Every time I come here I feel connected to every part of the place. I feel privileged to have been able to have a darshan at the temple on the auspicious occasion for Govardhan Pooja. There are no words to describe the experience of sitting in front of the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya during his reconstructed samadhi.

Speaking about development projects in Kedarnath, the Prime Minister said: After the destruction in 2013, people wondered if Kedarnath could ever be rebuilt, but a voice in me always said that Kedarnath would again be redeveloped with greater glory than before.

