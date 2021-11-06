Very well! From Dubai, Minister Jokowi brings Rp. 210 T. of souvenirs





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Ministry of Investment or the Investment Coordination Council announced that it had just signed a memorandum of understanding with Air Products and Chemicals, Inc (APCI). Up to US $ 15 billion or the equivalent of Rs 210 trillion has been successfully pocketed by the government for transfer to Indonesia. Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia explained that the signing of the memorandum of understanding took place on Thursday (4/11/2021) in Dubai in the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “The investment in this mega project worth US $ 15 billion or the equivalent of Rs 210 trillion is being made in the gasification industry of coal and its derivatives,” Bahlil said in his show. official, cited on Saturday (6/11/2021). This large and long-term investment agreement is to establish a gasification facility for the conservation of low-value coal into high-value chemicals such as methanol, DME (Dimethyl Ether) and other chemicals. This collaboration is being carried out, Bahlil said, to encourage the downstreaming of natural resources and increase import substitution. As part of this agreement, APCI will cooperate with state-owned enterprises and national entrepreneurs in several locations. “Like Sumatra, Kalimantan, Maluku and Papua. It is the government’s commitment to implement collaborative and inclusive investment capital,” he said. “In this context, we immediately follow up with these companies. The realization will start in early 2022. So I think that’s a good figure, it’s just a question of how we supervise the technical actions”, continued Bahlil. . Bahlil also explained that as a concrete step in the MoU with the Ministry of Investment / BKPM, Air Products also immediately signed a MoU with BUMN and domestic companies. These include the Dimethyl Ether (DME) coal project between PT Indika Energy Tbk and APCI, the blue ammonia natural gas project between PT Butonas Petrochemical Indonesia and APCI, the Dimethyl Ether (DME) coal project between PT Batulicin Six Sembilan and APCI. Also, the coal gasification project for the production of methanol between PT Bukit Asam and APCI The President, CEO of Air Products and Chemicals Shefi Ghasemi, in an official program of the Ministry of Investment, expressed his appreciation for the signing of this memorandum of understanding. Note, Air Products and Chemicals is a large company in the field of processing gas and chemicals from the United States that has been established since 1940. Air Products develops, builds, owns and operates some of the world’s largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas (synthetic natural gas) for power generation , high-value fuels and chemicals. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 50 countries, Air Products supplies a wide range of industries, from the food and beverage industry to the medical, energy and transportation industries. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



