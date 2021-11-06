Trump officials allowed tens of thousands of dollars in freebies to be ‘missing’: IG report





According to a new report from the agency’s inspector general, officials in former President Donald Trump’s State Department have allowed tens of thousands of dollars in gifts to go missing and go missing.

The missing gifts were either purchased with taxpayer money to be handed over to foreign officials or received by senior State Department officials, according to the New York Times.

“Report says missing gifts include a bottle of 30-year-old Japanese Suntory Hibiki whiskey given to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo valued at $ 5,800; a 22-karat gold commemorative coin valued at $ 560 given to another State Department official, and monogrammed pewter memorial trays, marble trinket boxes and leather wallets, ”the newspaper reported.” The New York Times reported last month that January, as Trump appointees to the State Department cleaned their desks, career officers saw their departing colleagues leave the building with the gift bags intended for foreign leaders at the top. “

According to the Inspector General’s report, following the resignation of State Department political appointees at the end of the Trump administration, career officials took over the office of the chief of protocol, who oversees the exchange of gifts with foreign leaders.

“On January 20, the acting deputy chief of protocol for visits entered the safe accompanied by other career officials and found it in a state of disarray,” the report said, adding that they ” then started an inventory of the safe and compared it with a list of gifts … and identified several items that were not in the safe. “

The report did not determine whether the items were stolen or simply lost, reports the Times.

“The Inspector General said record keeping was poor, there was no security camera footage to review, and many people who had access to the safe left the government,” said the newspaper. “For example,” said the inspector general, between August 2020 and January, the safe was entered more than 3,000 times by at least 77 people. “

While the Inspector General lacks the power to ‘coerce’ Trump officials into answering questions about missing gifts, the report recommends that the State Department adopt a more rigorous property management system and improve security from the safe.

The report focuses only on the State Department and does not address freebies given to White House officials, including Trump.

