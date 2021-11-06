Politics
India’s treatment of Muslims erodes high moral standards
NEW DELHI Crowds raged for days, burning houses, breaking into temples and clashing with police, killing several people.
The victims were minority Hindus living in Bangladesh, a predominantly Muslim nation grappling with growing extremism, and the violence sparked an uproar from politicians in neighboring India. As the region’s traditional center of gravity, India has a history of promoting tolerance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also positioned himself as the champion of Hindus against a story of victimization.
But the erosion of human rights in India has weakened its moral authority in a region where ethnic and sectarian tensions are escalating. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a close ally, who had just sent 71 red roses to Mr. Modi on his birthday, had pointed out words for India, even as she had promised to track down the culprits .
We expect nothing to happen there, said Ms Hasina, who could influence any situation in Bangladesh affecting our Hindu community here.
India is losing influence in South Asia as its government attempts to reshape the country into a Hindu state. By marginalizing and slandering its Muslim minorities at home, Mr. Modis’ government has weakened India’s traditional leadership role of fostering harmony in a region with many fault lines.
The shift could also open up opportunities for China, which has used the promise of investment and access to its struggling economy to cultivate stronger relationships with rival neighbors.
The openly partisan approach to community issues has created a very special situation for us with regard to this high morality in neighborhood policy, said Yashwant Sinha, who was India’s foreign minister when Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata Party was the last one in power in the early 2000s. We can’t say you stop it, it shouldn’t happen, because we ourselves are guilty of it.
The ruling party leaders declined to comment. In public statements, officials have pointed out that Mr. Modis’s neighborhood primarily focused on foreign policy, which he announced shortly after taking office in 2014. They say the Indian leader is deeply invested in in the improvement of regional relations which prosperity in the neighborhood.
Calls for tolerance in the region are increasingly needed.
In Sri Lanka, a predominantly Buddhist country, the government has taken a tougher stance on Tamils, a largely Hindu minority whose grievances have led to a three-decade civil war, and its small Muslim population. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently appointed a die-hard Buddhist monk to lead a legal system overhaul, despite being accused of stoking hatred against Muslims and jailed for intimidating the wife of a missing journalist. The panel overseeing the overhaul effort includes Muslim scholars but has no Tamil representation.
In predominantly Muslim Pakistan, where the Pashtun and Baloch ethnic groups have long been marginalized, growing Islamist extremism has prompted vigilance against the Hindu minority, which represents only 2% of the population. They have faced repeated episodes of violence, vandalism of their temples, occupation of their land and an increase in forced conversions of minority girls, according to the Pakistani Human Rights Commission. Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke out against the abuses, but to little effect.
Communal violence in one country often becomes fodder for the narrow nationalism of the other. Mr Khan blamed Mr Modi for unleashing a reign of fear and violence against India’s Muslim community of 200 million people. Supporters of Mr. Modis frequently broadcast videos of anti-Hindu violence in Pakistan and elsewhere in the region to justify policies seen as discriminatory against Muslims.
But such violence and abuse of minorities is nothing new in South Asia, a region of deep ethnic and religious fault lines that is home to a quarter of the world’s population.
The traumatic partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, and the subsequent war-sparked split of Pakistan from Pakistan in 1971, left large ethnic and religious minorities in every country. The internal policies of one nation inevitably affect the population of another.
Traditionally, the way India, the largest and most diverse of nations attempted to run its affairs, set the tone for others. Even when sectarian violence erupted within its own borders, India was the big brother with larger than life rulers like Gandhi and his legacy of ending centuries of colonial rule through nonviolence.
The policies of Mr. Modis ‘party undermined that position, much like the erosion of the United States’ global human rights position under the Trump administration. His Bharatiya Janata party pursued a primarily Hindu agenda that often disadvantaged Muslims in the country. The party has also refused to bring hard-line elements in its ranks under control, sometimes leading to violence.
Ms. Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and others have suggested that hardening attitudes towards Muslims in India have contributed to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
The situation that has arisen in Bangladesh gives Hindutva politics, and they are trying to exploit it, said Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, professor of international relations at Dhaka University, referring to the BJP’s Hindu nationalist ideology. And at the same time, India’s Hindutva policy reinforces the BJP type policy in Bangladesh.
Last month’s violence in Bangladesh was sparked by rumors that a Koran, the Muslim holy book, had not been observed in a Hindu temple. Seven people were killed, police said.
This violence has further aggravated sectarian tensions in India. In recent weeks, a right-wing Hindu group has staged large protests in the Indian state of Tripura, just across the border from Bangladesh, against anti-Hindu violence there. Police had to deploy increased security to protect mosques, after members of the group vandalized at least one mosque and torched shops. A group of lawyers and activists who went to Tripura to document the damage found themselves accused of violating a draconian anti-terrorism law.
While some BJP officials have criticized the violence, Mr. Modi himself has remained largely silent. Unlike Pakistan, where tensions with India sometimes degenerate into open conflict, Modi has cultivated good relations with Bangladesh, and harsh words could deteriorate diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Dhaka.
Neighbors in India can find friends elsewhere. China, full of development projects and loans, has actively positioned itself as a potentially lucrative alternative. In addition to strengthening economic ties with Pakistan, he has also used Covid-19 vaccines and other aids to improve relations with Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
But the ruling party’s Hindu nationalist ideology has made India more inward-looking, said Aparna Pande, director of the Indian Initiative at the Hudson Institute. Previously, his pluralist example of governance had avoided stirring up tensions and he had sometimes adopted a paternalistic view towards his neighbors. Now, she said, Mr. Modis’ first quarter policy seems at odds with the negative reactions caused by the Hindu nationalist view at home.
If you push a nationalist narrative, then it’s hard to ask your neighbors not to do the same, Dr Pande said. You will then see all the countries of South Asia become more nationalistic and, forget everything else, this creates a strategic challenge for India.
Today, said Mr Sinha, the former foreign minister, Mr Modis’ silence gives the impression that we have lost control of the situation or that the state is actively promoting violence against minorities.
Mr. Sinha, who left the BJP and now belongs to an opposition party, was foreign minister immediately after some of India’s deadliest community violence in 2002 in Gujarat, where Mr. Modi was the chief minister of the state. He said such violence did not affect India’s position because the country’s Prime Minister at the time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, made it clear that the episodes were both unacceptable and isolated.
These days, Mr. Sinha said: The interlocutor can go back and say Why don’t you practice at home what you preach to us?
Saif Hasnat in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Zia ur-Rehman in Karachi, Pakistan, and Aanya Wipulasena in Colombo, Sri Lanka, contributed reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/06/world/asia/india-region-muslim-hindu-strife.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]