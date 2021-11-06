India’s treatment of Muslims erodes high moral standards

NEW DELHI Crowds raged for days, burning houses, breaking into temples and clashing with police, killing several people.

The victims were minority Hindus living in Bangladesh, a predominantly Muslim nation grappling with growing extremism, and the violence sparked an uproar from politicians in neighboring India. As the region’s traditional center of gravity, India has a history of promoting tolerance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also positioned himself as the champion of Hindus against a story of victimization.

But the erosion of human rights in India has weakened its moral authority in a region where ethnic and sectarian tensions are escalating. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a close ally, who had just sent 71 red roses to Mr. Modi on his birthday, had pointed out words for India, even as she had promised to track down the culprits .

We expect nothing to happen there, said Ms Hasina, who could influence any situation in Bangladesh affecting our Hindu community here.