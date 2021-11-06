GOP representative issues stern warning about what Donald Trump will do in 2024





Retired Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) fears Donald Trump will try to steal the 2024 election if he doesn’t win the vote, and warned the former president was already laying the groundwork after learning from his failure to overturn the 2020 result.

I think this all pushes towards one of two outcomes: either he legitimately wins, which he can do, or if he loses again, you’re just trying to steal him, Gonzalez said in the CNN documentary. Trumping Democracy: An American Coup d’Etat Friday.

Trump evaluated what went wrong on January 6: why couldn’t he steal the election? Who stood in his way? explained Gonzalez, who attributed his upcoming departure from Congress in part to the toxic dynamics within the GOP.

And he goes methodically state by state in the races, you know, from the state Senate races to the county commissioner races trying to get the people that the Republicans, the RINOs, in his words that stopped it. , which prevented him from stealing the elections, he added.

Trump has teased racing several times in 2024, but has yet to officially toss his hat in the ring,

Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump for his incitement to the Jan.6 insurgency, said the violence was an unconstitutional attempt led by the President of the United States to overthrow a U.S. election and illegitimately re-establish himself in power.

It is the territory of a fallen nation, it is the territory of a third world country, he added. My family left Cuba to avoid this fate. I won’t let him get here.

