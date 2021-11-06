Pakistani stars wish Hindus happy Diwali





Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of Diwali with zeal and zest. Celebrated for five days each year, the holiday included meetings, the exchange of gifts and the lighting of oil lamps or candles to symbolize the victory of light over darkness.

Pakistani Hindus also celebrated the festival with the greatest happiness and enthusiasm. Celebrities and politicians have taken to social media to wish happy Diwali to all who celebrate the happy occasion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan posted his Diwali greetings on Twitter.

We wish all of our Hindu community a Happy Diwali.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) November 4, 2021

Celebrities and members of the fashion and entertainment community also wished the followers a good opportunity.

Osman Khalid Butt, Armeena Khan, Designer Deepak Perwani, Umar Sayeed, Fatima Bhutto Shahid Afridi wished everyone a Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali to all who celebrate.

– Armeena ???? (@ArmeenaRK) November 3, 2021

We wish a very happy Diwali to everyone celebrating in Pakistan and around the world!

– Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 4, 2021

We wish the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world a very happy Diwali ????. May the Festival of Lights be a source of peace, love and joy in the world!

– Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali to all who celebrate #HappyDiwali

– Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 4, 2021

