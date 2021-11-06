The Raven of Varosha | eKathimerini.com

Only the crow high on the balcony of the abandoned building next to the white and neoclassical Greek Women’s High School spoils the festive atmosphere of the Tea Park installed in the courtyard of the boys’ high school. On both buildings, the Greek names on the facade have been covered or painted. Huge Turkish and Turkish Cypriot flags fly over the closed entrance to high schools. The raven croaks, monotonously, tirelessly, drowning the twittering of tourists seated around plastic tables in the courtyard where the pseudo-sultan took his tea during his tour of honor in the hostage city a year earlier. A minibus from the Municipality of Famagusta crosses the city in a cloud of diesel fumes, on the freshly laid asphalt on the road that passes behind the looted skyscrapers on the waterfront, passing among the houses that have sunk in the swamp of time. Their owners left for a few hours in mid-August 1974 and still have not returned. Their city is closed to everyone except Turkish troops. At the end of the walk, Varo’s last attraction: the beach where, last November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan organized his arrogant picnic in the rain.

Besides the screams of crows and the cries of a Turkish soldier every time a visitor stops to photograph an abandoned building with the UN flag, Varosha is buried in such absolute silence that it seems like every drop of life was sucked up decades ago.

The waterfront with the abandoned skyscrapers is familiar from the photographs that appear from time to time in the international media. But Varosha, the Greek Cypriot suburb outside Famagusta in which 30,000 people lived and thousands more visited daily for work surprises the visitor with the beauty it retains. Abandoned and completely looted buildings, businesses and homes retain something of the grace of a thriving and vibrant community that has died on its feet. Store signs, traffic lights at empty crossroads, parking meters where there are no cars, underline the total lack of life. The frantic development that saw the suburbs acquire 10,000 hotel beds in the few years before the disaster did not affect the city’s shopping center to the same degree. Its destruction came with the Turkish invasion and the 47 years of occupation that followed. Without windows or doors, engulfed by vegetation, the buildings are defenseless against bad weather and time.

Those who were young when they fled have aged far from home, their elders have died. The city that Turkey held as a bargaining chip is turning into an open-air museum. Tourists rent bicycles or scooters from the gate in the fence, they taste ice cream at a crime scene, they photograph themselves smiling against a background of ruin. The Turks come to celebrate what they have done, comments a Turkish Cypriot friend who still hopes for the reunification of the islands into a bi-zonal and bicommunal federation.

Silent and paralyzed, Varosha not only measures the depth of the silence, he records more than the violence of the invasion and occupation, he bears witness to the time that has passed and continues to pass. The world has evolved, everything is changing, we are in 2021, yet the Cyprus problem is still not resolved. And Varosha is the symbol of inertia, of dedication to endless processes, of such addiction to the injury that it becomes more and more difficult to heal. Varosha remains hostage to Turkey and the inability of the two Cypriot parties to come to an agreement. Whenever a partial solution was offered, one that would have included Varosha, it crashed into the dogma that only a comprehensive solution is acceptable.

An international dynamic is pressing on Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots, but this has not resulted in a solution. Until there. Two UN resolutions (1984 and 1992) require Varosha to be inhabited only by its original residents, under UN administration. The Turkish side refused to implement them. But after 1995, when the European Court of Human Rights awarded a large sum of compensation to Greek Cypriot Titina Loizidou for being deprived of her property in the occupied territory, Turkey was under pressure to find a solution. , because the fenced area of ​​Varosha is under the control of the Turkish army. Therefore, Turkey has set up a Real Property Commission to which Greek Cypriots can turn, instead of the ECHR. Returning the property to the Greek Cypriots, or letting them sell it to someone else, will relieve Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots of a high cost. This is why Erdogan and his man in the occupied territory, Ersin Tatar, threaten to open 3.5% of Varosha to the settlers.

For about 10 years, members of civil society on both sides of the Green Line have been working for a solution. Mustafa Akinci, former leader of the Turkish Cypriots, proposed the return of Varoshas to its owners under UN administration, in exchange for the opening of Ercan / Tymbou airport to international flights. The Greek Cypriot side is insisting on a comprehensive solution, a solution which it has not seemed to enthusiastically pursue lately.

Meanwhile, Varosha continues to decay and be threatened by the decisive division of the islands. Those who hope for a solution are disappointed. They fade away. The impasse demands a solution.