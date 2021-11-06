Brighton MP criticizes Boris Johnson on BBC Question Time





A BRIGHTON MP slammed the Prime Minister in his response to a popular political TV show.

Caroline Lucas has criticized Boris Johnson for his handling of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, saying it reflected the return of “Tory Sleaze”.

During Question Time on the BBC, the Green Party MP criticized the Prime Minister by calling him a “systematic liar”. She said: “You can’t just change the rules when you don’t like them and that’s exactly what this Prime Minister is doing and it goes a lot further, sadly than just Owen Paterson. “He is a prime minister who does not care about parliamentary standards, decency or the rule of law.” It comes after the Conservatives voted to undermine the watchdog that disciplines MPs and let Tory MP Owen Paterson off the hook for breaking lobbying rules. A public backlash followed and the government quickly turned around, leading to Paterson’s resignation – but the case left people questioning the integrity of Downing Street. Ms Lucas added: ‘We saw him do something similar when he prorogued Parliament, while he doesn’t like what Parliament was doing on Brexit, he refused to sack Priti Patel when she was charged with intimidation. “He himself is the biggest problem of all.” Johnson could soon be the subject of an investigation by the standards committee itself over funding for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment. She said: “I tried to figure out how to hold the prime minister to account when he lies – something he does repeatedly and let’s be clear, this is something the prime minister does multiple times. times and systematically. “And the problem is, the judge, the jury and the tribunal are all the prime minister. There is no other way to hold him to account. Lucas also took issue with claims the prime minister was acting compassionately when his government whipped the Tories into supporting dropping the suspension on Paterson for breaking the rules. Referring to the renovation of her apartment, she said: “I think there is a school of thought which suggests that Boris Johnson was actually thinking on his own skin about it because he knows the commissioner is probably going to go. look into him very soon. ” Do you have a story for us? Send an email to [email protected] or contact us here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to follow all the latest news. Sign up for our newsletter to receive updates straight to your inbox. You can also call us on 01273 021 400.

