SHANGHAI (Reuters) China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency on Saturday hailed President Xi Jinping as a tireless, selfless and scholarly servant of the people, ahead of a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party that is expected to bolster its authority. Xi is a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage and dares to innovate, and a man who has a forward-looking vision and is committed to hard work, Xinhua said.

The 300-member Party Central Committee, which will meet Monday through Thursday, is expected to pave the way for Xi to secure an unprecedented third five-year term as chairman at the 20th Party Congress in the year next. It is also expected to discuss and ratify a landmark resolution https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xi-cement-authority-legacy-communist-party-resolution-2021-11-02 focusing on the important historical achievements and experiences of parties 100 years of struggle. Xinhua’s profile, headlined Xi Jinping, the man who heads the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) on a new journey, described the president as a man with little time for himself, for whom happiness is achieved by a hard work. The article, at over 5,000 words translated into English, received praise from foreign media as well as academics and domestic experts. It covers the start of Xis’ career as a village official in Shaanxi and Hebei provinces, irrigating farms during the day and devouring Karl Marxs Das Kapital in his spare time. He praises Xis’ anti-corruption campaign, his commitment to democracy within the party and his role in rejuvenating the nation. Ignoring China’s early missteps in dealing with COVID-19, the profile praises Xi’s people-centered philosophy and his role in the country’s steadfast efforts to save people’s lives at all costs . Xi, considered China’s most powerful ruler since Chairman Mao Zedong, has strengthened his authority and legacy this year, with Xi Jinping’s thinking now officially integrated into the national school curriculum. He also pledged to maintain his own grassroots leadership https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-add-xi-jinping-thought-national-curriculum-2021-08-25 during a speech for mark the centenary of the Communist Party in July. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fxempire.com/news/article/chinas-xinhua-lauds-xi-ahead-of-key-communist-party-meeting-799621

