Sheikh Mohamed visits the pavilions of Indonesia, Egypt and Jordan





Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday. Sheikh Mohamed attended the celebration of Indonesian National Day and met Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, during his tour. The ceremony, which was themed Land of Diversity, featured arts and folk performances reflecting Indonesian culture and heritage. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the president and wished the East Asian nation further progress and prosperity, the official Wam news agency reported. Sheikh Mohamed also visited the pavilions of Egypt and Jordan, where he was briefed on the cultures, history and ancient civilizations of both countries, as well as innovations in the fields of sustainability, social development. -economic and investment. Sheikh Mohamed said the pavilions reflected the history and deeply rooted civilizations of the countries and presented their development plans and ambitious visions for the future. “I was delighted to have had insight into the history and revered cultures of the two sister countries and their main achievements in the fields of sustainability and development, in addition to their rich experience in the fields of promotion of economic development, tourism, investment and other related fields, ”said Sheikh Mohamed. He was accompanied during the trip by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, President of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State. Updated: November 6, 2021, 10:23 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/11/06/expo-2020-dubai-sheikh-mohamed-visits-pavilions-of-indonesia-egypt-and-jordan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos