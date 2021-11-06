101,447 scholarships, 16,617 business loans to young people: PM Imran Khan said





Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar told Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday that 101,447 scholarships worth Rs 4.7 billion had so far been distributed to young people as part of the Kamyab Jawan Skill for All program.

SAPM, in a meeting with the Prime Minister, said 16,617 concessional commercial loans totaling Rs 23 billion had also been granted to young people under the Youth Entrepreneur Scheme.

Usman Dar, who presented a two-year report on the performance of the Kamyab Jawan program, told the prime minister that under the program five more youth initiatives will be launched soon.

Initiatives include the establishment of Kamyab Jawan centers in 106 universities, the launch of the Green Youth Movement, the Kamyab Jawan Innovation League, the Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports League, the Kamyan Jawan sports academies and the sports gala.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized comprehensive measures for the inclusion of young people in all sectors so that they contribute to the achievement of the big goals.

He said 68% of Pakistani population is under 30 years old and that is why the government is striving to convert this huge population into a valuable asset to benefit from their abilities through education and skills training. .

The prime minister said the government is focused on harnessing the energy of young people for the socio-economic development of the country, as they are the catalyst for change in society.

