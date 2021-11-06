Xi: Continue to advance people’s democracy as a whole





President Xi Jinping voted at a polling station in Beijing on Friday to elect deputies to the Xicheng District People’s Congress. [JU PENG/XINHUA]

President Xi Jinping on Friday reiterated the importance of promoting people’s democracy throughout the national process to better ensure the people rule the country, as they participate in the election of People’s Congress deputies in Beijing. . Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, voted for the People’s Congress deputies at a polling station in Zhongnanhai Electoral District, Xicheng District of the capital city. On Friday, the vote was held for the deputies of the People’s Congress at the county and district levels of the city, with 4,898 deputies of the District People’s Congress and 11,137 deputies of the Township People’s Congress expected to be elected. The president told polling station workers that the election of People’s Congress deputies is the foundation of the nation’s People’s Congress system and a key embodiment of the people-led nation. It is important to integrate democratic elections with democratic consultation, decision-making, management and monitoring to continue advancing people’s democracy as a whole, he said. He called for tighter oversight of the entire electoral process, saying wrongdoing in this area must be investigated resolutely to ensure a healthy and clean electoral process and public satisfaction at the election. regard to the election results. Other senior leaders also took part in the elections in their respective constituencies on Friday.

