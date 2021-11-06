Revealing Jokowi’s Track Record Realizing Indonesia’s New Leadership





JAKARTA – Joko Widodo’s leadership or presidency has brought Indonesia into a new era by establishing a solid foundation for development. This foundation should create new opportunities for realizing New Indonesia in accordance with the ideals of the founding fathers of the nation. – Joko Widodo’s leadership or presidency has brought Indonesia into a new era by establishing a solid foundation for development. This foundation should create new opportunities for realizing New Indonesia in accordance with the ideals of the founding fathers of the nation. Indonesia’s election to the presidency G20 President Jokowi also interpreted it as an impetus for global economic recovery with the big theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Once the world gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, this foundation will create an opportunity for Indonesia to be able to run faster. (Also Read: Jokowi Safari In Italy, Take A Look At A Series Of Interesting G20 Summit Events) This is the essence of the discussion on Jokowi and New Indonesia’s book review written by PLN Senior Vice President Darmawan Prasodjo and Tim Hannigan on Friday (5/10/2021). Also present at the event organized by Prasetiya Mulya University and Periplus Publishing Group were Agus Sriyono, lecturer from Prasetiya Mulya University, and Edbert Gani Suryahudaya, researcher in the Department of Political and Social Change of the SCRS. Darmawan Prasodjo said that during the first five years of his administration, President Jokowi began to set new standards and ways to catch up with other countries, especially infrastructure. (Read also: RI participates in the G20 and the COP26, Erick Thohir unveils the results) Pak Jokowi changed the perspective of development from being Java-centric to being Indonesia-centric. Also in terms of justice, starting with social justice in the areas of energy, natural resources, education and social protection, said Darmawan. He also recounted how President Jokowi viewed a region endowed with extraordinary natural wealth, but whose people were trapped in structured poverty. Not having access to clean water, energy, connectivity and others. (Read also: Meeting in Abu Dhabi, Jokowi invites Prince MBZ to the G20 summit in Indonesia)

