Key CPC conclave next week set to approve unprecedented third term for Xi Jinping





BEIJING (Reuters) – A key conclave for the ruling Chinese Communist Party next week is expected to pass a resolution on key achievements in addition to the centennial party’s “historic experience” and pave the way for an unprecedented third term for the president Xi Jinping.

Xi, 68, holding all three centers of power in China – secretary general of the Communist Party of China (CPC), chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) the general high command of the army and the presidency – will attend the “high profile of the Party” of the Party on Monday, a lengthy commentary by the state-run Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday.

Entitled “Xi Jinping, the man who leads the CCP on a new journey,” the commentary said that “a landmark document will be tabled at this important meeting – the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of 100 years of ‘CCP efforts’. , It said.

The Plenum will be held from November 8 to 11.

Politically, this is a key meeting for Xi, who in the last ten years of his tenure in power has emerged as the most powerful leader after party founder Mao Zedong, as he is widely expected to serve a third term. unprecedented.

All the top Chinese leaders derive their power from the post of secretary general of the CCP.

All of Xi’s predecessors retired under the mandatory rule of two five-year terms or having reached the age of 68.

Xi is widely considered to be in power after his second term ends later next year, possibly for life due to a key constitutional amendment in 2018 that removed the two-term limit for the president. He was also named party leader in 2016, a status Mao enjoys.

More than 370 titular and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee will participate in the plenum to be held in Beijing under strict Covid-19 controls, as the city has reported several cases of the virus in recent weeks prompting authorities to tighten entry and exits. controls.

The plenum is being held ahead of next year’s party congress, which was due to appoint a new leadership. With the exception of Xi, most officials, including Premier Li Keqiang, are expected to retire after completing both terms.

Over the past three decades, the party has generally used the last plenary session to deal with party affairs, particularly on key appointments, ideology, and party building issues.

The key question to watch is whether the party continues to follow precedents for leadership changes, particularly the informal retirement age of 68, in addition to the two terms for its top leadership set by the successor to the party. Party founder, Mao, Deng Xiaoping.

Nearly a dozen of the 25 Politburo members will be over 68 this October.

Observers say the document highlighting the historic resolution is only used three times in the party’s 100-year history.

The party’s rare resolve will strengthen Xi’s power but leave the succession to China’s leadership unclear, Chinese political commentator and columnist Wang Xiangwei said.

The CCP is on the verge of adopting a resolution that will give Xi’s political stance new theoretical impetus, as a previous one did for Mao, he wrote in his recent column in the South China Morning newspaper. Post based in Hong Kong.

But the document is unlikely to address one of the Chinese leadership’s biggest uncertainties: leadership succession, he wrote.

In the language of the Chinese Communist Party, the words historic resolution have special political meanings and implications. Only twice in the party’s 100-year history have leaders adopted the so-named documents at critical times to address major issues plaguing the party, changing the course of its history, he said.

The first resolution, published in 1945 and guided by Mao, marked the party’s break with strong Stalinist influences and established Mao’s thinking as a guiding principle for moving the party forward.

In 1981, Mao’s successor Deng orchestrated the second resolution to repudiate Mao for initiating the Cultural Revolution, which resulted in unrest and catastrophe.

Next week, the party leadership under Xi is expected to discuss and pass the third such resolution.

The wording of the document can provide a clear indication of Xi’s authority and position, Wang said.

The new resolution will come about a year before the party’s 20th Congress, which is set to take place in the fall of 2022, when Xi is widely expected to run for a third term as party leader, breaking the de facto two-term limit.

With Xi looking set to run for a third term in charge of China in 2022, and possibly a fourth term in 2027, a potential successor is highly unlikely to emerge next year, Wang said.

Given the party’s opaque politics and the sensitivity of the issue, any historic resolution on China’s leadership succession plan could remain unclear in the years to come, he said.

In his commentary describing President Xi, Xinhua said that since his election as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012, Xi has been seen as a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who inherited an inheritance. but who dares to innovate, and a man who has a forward-looking vision and who is committed to working tirelessly.

Under his leadership, China is becoming a powerful country and is now entering an era of strength. On this new journey, Xi is undoubtedly the central figure in shaping the course of history, he said.

